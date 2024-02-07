Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi quotes Nehru's letter opposing reservations, sparks debate (WATCH)

    PM Modi shared Nehru's views against reservations, emphasizing his stance that it promoted inefficiency. He cited Nehru's concern that implementing reservations in jobs would lower government work standards.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while responding to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (February 7), stirred controversy by quoting a letter from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru regarding reservations.

    PM Modi shared Nehru's views against reservations, emphasizing his stance that it promoted inefficiency. He cited Nehru's concern that implementing reservations in jobs would lower government work standards.

    The Prime Minister highlighted Nehru's decision to halt recruitment during his tenure, suggesting that if reservations were granted then, individuals would have progressed in their careers and reached higher positions.

    PM Modi used Nehru's reservations stance as a critique of the Congress party, asserting that such viewpoints serve as a stumbling block for its progress. The comments ignited a debate, with contrasting opinions emerging on Nehru's historical perspective and its relevance in today's political landscape.

    PM Modi also criticized the Congress for its historical stance on reservation policies. He questioned the credibility of the Congress, pointing out its failure to provide complete reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and neglecting the reservation for the economically disadvantaged in the general category.

    PM Modi further criticized the party for not acknowledging B.R. Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna while repeatedly awarding it to members of its own family. The Prime Minister accused the Congress of attempting to lecture on social justice despite its inconsistent track record.

    He highlighted the party's lack of stable leadership and questioned its authority to scrutinize the guarantee offered by his government.

