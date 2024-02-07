Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I thank the President for her address': PM Modi at Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

    This response comes after Modi's earlier reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu delivered her joint address to both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on January 31, marking the commencement of the Budget Session.

    I thank the President for her address': PM Modi at Rajya Sabha (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 7) extended his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu while responding to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha. Acknowledging President Murmu's emphasis on India's potential, strength, and promising future during her parliamentary address, Modi expressed appreciation for her insights.

    This response comes after Modi's earlier reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu delivered her joint address to both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on January 31, marking the commencement of the Budget Session. The ongoing session, extended until February 10, includes the presentation of a White Paper.

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, says party's thoughts have become 'outdated' (WATCH)

    The extension of the session aims to facilitate the presentation of a White Paper that contrasts the condition of the Indian economy before and after 2014. This document is expected to provide an in-depth analysis, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the economic trajectory over the years.

    The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of creating narratives to divide the country. He alleges that the party is now trying to create a "north-south divide".

    Corporate Affairs Ministry notice to BharatPe amidst Ashneer Grover controversy

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, says party's thoughts have become 'outdated' (WATCH) AJR

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, says party's thoughts have become 'outdated' (WATCH)

    Corporate Affairs Ministry notice to BharatPe amidst Ashneer Grover controversy

    Corporate Affairs Ministry notice to BharatPe amidst Ashneer Grover controversy

    A fine piece of engineering Anand Mahindra shares video from his drive on Atal Setu watch gcw

    'A fine piece of engineering...' Anand Mahindra shares video from his drive on Atal Setu (WATCH)

    NIA court finds terrorist Riyas Aboobacker guilty of planning suicide attack in Kerala anr

    NIA court finds terrorist Riyas Aboobacker guilty of planning suicide attack in Kerala

    Three Indian expats sailed in stolen boat from Kuwait to Mumbai's Gateway of India; police launch probe rkn

    Three Indian expats sailed in stolen boat from Kuwait to Mumbai's Gateway of India; police launch probe

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan new absurd conspiracy theory: Modi-Netanyahu pre-planned Gaza destruction to benefit India (WATCH) snt

    Pakistan's new absurd conspiracy theory: Modi-Netanyahu pre-planned Gaza destruction to benefit India (WATCH)

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, says party's thoughts have become 'outdated' (WATCH) AJR

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, says party's thoughts have become 'outdated' (WATCH)

    Propose Day 2024: 6 unique ways to propose your crush RKK EAI

    Propose Day 2024: 6 unique ways to propose your crush

    Mysterious deaths: Recent cases of Indian students in the US AJR

    Mysterious deaths: Recent cases of Indian students in the US

    Australia to Japan: 7 countries with the longest coastline ATG

    Australia to Japan: 7 countries with the longest coastline

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon