    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, says party's thoughts have become 'outdated' (WATCH)

    In his mocking remarks about Kharge's '400 paar' statement, PM Modi drew attention to the absence of key leaders during the speech and suggested that Kharge seized the opportunity.

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, says party's thoughts have become 'outdated' (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his response to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (February 7), launched a scathing attack on Congress party, asserting that its ideologies have become outdated. PM Modi took a jibe at Congress Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his '400 paar' (beyond 400) speech, which alluded to Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's recent prediction that the Congress might not cross 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

    With a touch of humor, the Prime Minister quipped, "I pray that you keep 40 seats with you."

    In his mocking remarks about Kharge's '400 paar' statement, PM Modi drew attention to the absence of key leaders during the speech and suggested that Kharge seized the opportunity. He underscored the Congress's inconsistency on leadership and principles, casting doubt on the credibility of the Modi government.

    PM Modi lambasted the Congress for its indecision on crucial matters during its rule, including the choice between nationalization and privatization. He expressed disappointment at the party's penchant for conferring Bharat Ratna on family members and naming roads after them.

    This stern rebuke is part of PM Modi's response to the Motion of Thanks, following his earlier reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The ongoing Budget Session, extended until February 10, incorporates the presentation of a White Paper, aiming to analyze India's economic trajectory before and after 2014.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
