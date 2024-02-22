Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'PM Modi, please get my son back,' says father of Indian youth conned into fighting Russia's war (WATCH)

    Reports have surfaced indicating that around 100 Indian nationals were coerced into fighting alongside Russian forces in the Ukraine conflict after being misled by agents promising employment in Russia. Families of these individuals have made desperate appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention

    PM Modi, please get my son back, says father of Indian youth conned and trapped on Russia-Ukraine warfront
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 5:17 PM IST

    Tales of fraud and coercion are emerging even since news broke that around 100 Indians were forced to fight alongside the Russians on the Russia-Ukraine border. The Indian youths, conned by an agent and sent to Russia to work as 'army security helpers', are stranded on the frontlines helpless. Parents of some of these youths are now seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in securing their freedom and return home.

    In an emotional message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the father of one of the youths who has reportedly been forcibly made to fight in the Russian army, said: "On November 11, 2023, an agent took my son to Moscow. An agent He was told the job would be that of a labourer, helper to be precise. Upon reaching there when we spoke to them, they said he will be recruited in the (Russian) army. When my son refused, saying that he had come to Moscow to work as a labourer and not a soldier, they confiscated his passport and visa. He was forced to sign a document in Russian. Since then, we have not had a chance to speak to him. Two and a half months later, he called us to say that he is injured. We have not been able to contact him after that. I appeal to Prime Minister Modi, please get my son back. We will forever be grateful."

    An official from the Russian Ministry of Defence, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed to The Hindu newspaper that recruits were briefed on the inherent risks before signing contracts for the role of “army security helpers.” The recruitment process, the official emphasized, did not entail any upfront charges, with candidates subjected to psychometric assessments and background checks to ensure suitability for the role. However, concerns linger over the coercive nature of these engagements, as reports surface of passports being confiscated and individuals allegedly forced into combat roles against their will.

    Amidst mounting distress, reports indicate that pleas for assistance directed to the Indian Embassy in Moscow have gone unanswered, further exacerbating the plight of these stranded individuals. In a poignant video message, one of the affected individuals from Jammu and Kashmir, nursing a bullet wound sustained during training, implored authorities to heed their calls for help, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

    As the plight of these youths continues to garner attention, families anxiously await concrete action from the Indian government to secure their loved ones' safe return and alleviate their suffering amidst the escalating conflict on the Russia-Ukraine border.

    Explained: How Indians ended up as Wagner's mercenaries in Russia

