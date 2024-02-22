Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: How Indians ended up as Wagner's mercenaries in Russia

    Several Indian nationals have reportedly been deceived by foreign recruiters in Russia, forcing them to join the Wagner Group, a private military company, to participate in the conflict in Ukraine.

    Multiple Indian nationals have allegedly fallen victim to fraudulent recruitment practices in Russia, with their families claiming they have been coerced into joining the Wagner Group, a private military contractor. According to a report from the Times of India, Mohammed Sufiyan, a 22-year-old from Telangana, along with three others from Karnataka's Kalaburagi, have reached out to their families, expressing being stranded in Russia and forced into military service for the conflict in Ukraine.

    Sufiyan shared a distressing video with his family, clad in army attire, detailing their plight as victims of recruitment deception. He recounted how they were initially promised employment as security aides but were instead compelled to participate in the war effort.

    In the video plea, Sufiyan implored, "Please save us, we are victims of hi-tech fraud."

    Their journey began with recruitment agents in Dubai in 2023, where they were enticed with lucrative salaries. After returning to India in November, they were subsequently dispatched to Russia, departing from Chennai on visitor visas.

    Reportedly offered substantial monthly wages of over Rs 2 lakh, the youths had entrusted a security deposit of Rs 3.5 lakh to the recruiters, as per sources cited by TOI.

    The revelation of their involvement in frontline combat in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, likely under the Wagner Group's banner, came as a shock to their families. The Wagner Group, backed by the Russian government, is known to engage in military operations in Ukraine.

    Disturbingly, it is not just these four individuals, but an estimated 60 other Indian nationals who have been coerced into service for Russia's private army during the Ukraine conflict. The youths purportedly find themselves stationed a mere 40 km from the Ukrainian border, with communication to their families facilitated through a Russian soldier's mobile phone.

    Allegedly, the recruitment scheme was orchestrated by an individual in Maharashtra, operating a YouTube channel offering spurious "security personnel/helper" positions in Russia.

    What does the Wagner PMC do?

    An estimated 50,000 fighters affiliated with the Wagner Group are believed to be operating in Ukraine. The group's involvement dates back to the 2014 Ukrainian-Russian conflict, coinciding with Russia's illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

    Led by an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Wagner Group is identified as a private military organization boasting tens of thousands of fighters. Its activities extend beyond Ukraine, with operations reported in Syria and various African nations, as confirmed by US officials.

    Earlier this year, the United States classified the group as a "significant transnational criminal organization" and imposed new sanctions. Furthermore, human rights observers have raised concerns regarding suspected links between Wagner fighters and mass killings in Mali in recent years.

    Government reports statements from US officials, expert analyses, and additional sources offer insights into the Wagner Group's history, objectives, alleged misconduct, and its strategic importance to Russia on both regional and global scales, particularly in conflict zones like Ukraine and beyond.

