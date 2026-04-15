In Nagercoil, PM Modi paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu CMs MGR and CN Annadurai during a roadshow. The visit, ahead of the April 23 polls, saw the PM honouring the AIADMK and DMK patriarchs and receiving local support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the AIADMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) during a roadshow in Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, on Wednesday. During his visit to Tamil Nadu, PM Modi also paid tribute to DMK Founder and former CM CN Annadurai.

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Tributes to Dravidian Leaders

Born on September 15, 1909, in Conjeevaram, Madras Presidency, Annadurai worked as a teacher in school and a journalist, before entering politics. Starting from the Justice Party, Annadurai went on to establish DMK following the Dravidian and language movement. He served as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for about two years, before his demise on February 3, 1969.

Meanwhile, Marudur Gopala Menon Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, was born on January 17, 1917, in Kandy, Sri Lanka, to Maradhur Gopala Menon and Satyabhama, who were Nairs from Kerala.

The actor-turned-politician MGR founded his party, AIADMK, after a feud with DMK chief M Karunanidhi in 1972. MG Ramachandran, founder of AIADMK, served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. MGR was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1988.

Massive Support for PM's Roadshow

Meanwhile, PM Modi held a massive road Show in Nagercoil in support of the NDA alliance, receiving massive support from locals in the area.

Local resident Angel Sharu expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, describing it as a proud moment for every Indian. She asserted that the Prime Minister is doing a commendable job in driving India's development on both domestic and international fronts.

"This is a proud moment as an Indian, He is actually doing a great job for India's development in both domestic and International fronts," Sharu told ANI.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)