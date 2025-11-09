PM Modi hailed Uttarakhand's 25-year journey on its statehood day, paying tribute to martyrs and reaffirming his emotional bond. He declared 'this decade belongs to Uttarakhand,' envisioning its rise as the world's Spiritual Capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement and said his commitment to the state's development stems from a long-standing emotional bond with the state and faith in its people. Uttarakhand was formed on the 9th of November in the year 2000. It was delineated from the northern regions of Uttar Pradesh.

A Deep Emotional Bond and Tribute to Martyrs

"I also pay tribute to the martyrs of Uttarakhand who sacrificed their lives during the movement... You all know how deep my attachment to Uttarakhand is," PM Modi said, addressing the statehood silver jubilee celebrations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun.

Notably, on September 1, 1994, the Khatima firing incident took place, considered a dark day in the history of Uttarakhand's struggle for statehood, as a peaceful procession was being carried out by agitators seeking a separate state. The Khatima incident was followed by the Massorie firing incident the next day, in which six people were fired upon by Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel. Later on the night of October 2, 1994, several statehood activists travelling to Delhi to advocate for a separate state also encountered severe police action, resulting in the death of several people and 24 women were also allegedly sexually abused by the cops, at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar.

He added, "Whenever I came here on spiritual journeys, the struggle of my brothers and sisters living in the mountains, their hard work, and their zeal to overcome difficulties always inspired me." He said his experiences in the region had given him a firsthand understanding of its untapped potential and the strength of its people.

'This Decade Belongs to Uttarakhand'

"The days spent here have given me a firsthand glimpse of Uttarakhand's immense potential. That is why, after visiting Baba Kedarnath, I said, 'This decade belongs to Uttarakhand.' This wasn't just a casual sentence. When I said this, I had complete faith in you all," he added.

PM Modi said that as Uttarakhand completes 25 years of its formation, the state stands at a pivotal moment of transformation and progress, with growing resources, development, and self-reliance marking its journey from a fledgling hill state to one of India's fastest-growing regions.

A 25-Year Journey of Transformation

PM Modi said that Uttarakhand's silver jubilee year is not just a milestone of its creation but a celebration of its success story built on the hard work and determination of its people. "Today, as Uttarakhand completes its 25th anniversary, my belief has become even stronger that this is a period of Uttarakhand's progress," he said.

Recalling the state's humble beginnings, the Prime Minister noted the dramatic change in its fortunes over the last two and a half decades. "Twenty-five years ago, when Uttarakhand was newly formed, challenges were numerous. Resources were limited. The state budget was small. Income sources were meagre, and most needs were met with central assistance. Today, the picture has completely changed," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said that November 9 marks the fulfilment of Uttarakhand's long and determined struggle for statehood and that the day fills every citizen with pride. PM Modi said, "This day of November 9th is the fruit of a long and arduous effort. Today is a day that makes us all feel proud. The dream that the people of Uttarakhand had dreamed for years was fulfilled 25 years ago under Atal ji's government."

Reflecting on the state's progress, the Prime Minister added, "After the journey of the past 25 years, seeing the heights at which Uttarakhand has reached, it is natural for every person who struggled to build this beautiful state to be happy."

Vision for a 'Spiritual Capital of the World'

The Prime Minister said that Uttarakhand has the potential to emerge as the "Spiritual Capital of the world" by harnessing its ancient heritage, temples, and wellness traditions, and aligning them with global networks of yoga, meditation, and spirituality. He said that the true essence of Uttarakhand lies in its spiritual strength and that the state's rich legacy can play a defining role in shaping India's global identity.

"The true identity of Uttarakhand lies in its spiritual strength. If Uttarakhand makes up its mind, then in just a few years, it can establish itself as the Spiritual Capital of the world. The temples, ashrams, and centres of meditation and yoga here can be connected to a global network. People from across India and abroad already come here for wellness," PM Modi said.

Embodying 'Vocal for Local'

The Prime Minister further linked the state's cultural ethos with the national mission of self-reliance, saying that Uttarakhand has always embodied the principles of "Vocal for Local." "The nation has resolved to achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat, and this path will be determined through Vocal for Local. Uttarakhand has always lived this vision. Attachment to local products, their use, and making them a part of one's life is an integral part of the tradition here," PM Modi said. (ANI)