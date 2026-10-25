PM Narendra Modi honors Narinder Singh Kapany, the 'Father of Fiber Optics', ahead of his 100th birth anniversary, urging youth to learn from his pioneering contributions to the world of modern digital communication and internet technology.

Honoring the Father of Fiber Optics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to scientist Narinder Singh Kapany ahead of his 100th birth anniversary on October 31, highlighting his pioneering contribution to fiber optics and modern communication technology. Addressing the 139th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi described Kapany as the “Father of Fiber Optics” and urged young people to learn about the scientist's achievements and draw inspiration from his work. "On October 31, India celebrates the 100th birth anniversary of one of its great scientists, Narinder Singh Kapany ji. The world knows him as the 'Father of Fiber Optics.' He was born in Moga district of Punjab," PM said.

The Prime Minister highlighted how Kapany's research into transmitting light through fine optical fibres transformed communication technology and laid the foundation for advancements that have become integral to modern digital connectivity. “His advanced research in the technology of transmitting light forward through fine fibers gave a new direction to the world of communication,” PM said.

The Digital Era and Scientific Legacy

Emphasising the significance of fiber optics in the present digital era, Modi said modern internet and digital communication systems would be difficult to imagine without the technology. He also called upon young people to learn about Indian scientists whose contributions have had a lasting global impact. “The era of the internet and digital communication that we are living in today is almost unimaginable without fiber optics. On this occasion today, we pay our respects to Narinder Singh Kapany ji. I would like our youth to read about, learn about scientists like Kapany ji, and draw inspiration from them,” the PM added.

Life and Scientific Breakthroughs

Narinder Singh Kapany, widely recognised as the “Father of Fiber Optics”, was born in Moga, Punjab. According to VOX, Kapany developed an early interest in physics and pursued his studies at Agra University before continuing his education at Imperial College London. His pioneering work focused on transmitting light through flexible materials, a development with significant applications in medical procedures, including endoscopy.

During his research, Kapany discovered a method of transmitting light through optical fibres using the principle of total internal reflection. This principle is what allows light to be transmitted through fiber optics. In simple terms, when light hits a medium like glass at an angle greater than a specific "critical" angle, instead of refracting or bending out of the medium, it reflects back into it. This phenomenon results in multiple consecutive reflections down the length of the medium, allowing the light to travel even if the medium is bent or curved.

Building on this principle, Kapany developed the “Fiberscope”, a flexible device containing multiple optical fibres that could transmit light and images. The invention represented an important advancement in optical technology and opened new possibilities for applications in medicine and communications. However, several technical challenges remained in the development of optical communication systems. Physicist Charles K. Kao later made important contributions to overcoming challenges associated with transmitting signals over long distances through optical fibres. Kao subsequently received the Nobel Prize in Physics for his work in this field.

Entrepreneurial Ventures and Honors

Apart from his scientific achievements, Kapany also established himself as an entrepreneur. In 1960, he founded Optics Technology Inc., where he served as Chairman, President and Director of Research for more than a decade, contributing to the development and commercialisation of optical technologies. Kapany's contribution to science was recognised by Fortune magazine, which included him among the seven “Unsung Heroes of the 20th century”, acknowledging his influential work in fiber optics.

Narinder Singh Kapany passed away on December 4, 2020, and was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2021. Although his name might not be as well-known as other technological pioneers, his revolutionary work continues to light our path, literally, in the Information Age. (ANI)