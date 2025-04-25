India mourns the loss of Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a visionary scientist and leader. PM Modi expressed deep sorrow, praising Dr. Kasturirangan’s contributions to ISRO and the National Education Policy, leaving a lasting legacy in science and education.

New Delhi: India mourns the loss of one of its most esteemed scientists and visionaries, Dr K. Kasturirangan, whose passing marks the end of an era in the country’s scientific and educational journey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise, describing Dr Kasturirangan as a "towering figure" whose contributions to the nation will be remembered for generations.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Prime Minister acknowledged Dr. Kasturirangan’s pivotal role in shaping India’s space programme during his tenure at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“ I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. K. Kasturirangan, a towering figure in India’s scientific and educational journey. His visionary leadership and selfless contribution to the nation will always be remembered.

He served ISRO with great diligence, steering India’s space programme to new heights, for which we also received global recognition. His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focussed on innovation,” PM Modi said.

Dr. Kasturirangan's leadership at ISRO was marked by groundbreaking advancements in satellite technology and a strong emphasis on innovation. Under his guidance, India witnessed several ambitious satellite launches that strengthened the country’s position on the global space map.

Beyond his work in space science, Dr. Kasturirangan also played a significant role in reforming India’s education system, notably contributing to the formulation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“India will always be grateful to Dr. Kasturirangan for his efforts during the drafting of the National Education Policy (NEP) and in ensuring that learning in India became more holistic and forward-looking. He was also an outstanding mentor to many young scientists and researchers,” PM Modi added.

As the nation reflects on his legacy, tributes continue to pour in from across the scientific community, academia, and political circles. Dr. Kasturirangan leaves behind a lasting legacy of vision, leadership, and service to the nation.