PM Modi backs the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, highlighting women's empowerment schemes. He noted the extension of maternity leave to 26 weeks and how PM Awas Yojana and Jan Dhan Yojana have financially empowered millions of women.

Govt Schemes for Women Empowerment

Backing the proposed amendment to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday noted that the Centre has brought in several schemes and policy decisions to support women, including maternity leave extension to 26 weeks.

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Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan in New Delhi, PM Modi said that the government has started registering houses under the PM Awas Yojana in the names of women and 32 crore women opened bank accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojana.

The Prime Minister said, "Since 2014, our government has introduced and successfully implemented schemes to support women at every stage of life. Today, from the moment a woman is born until her last breath, our government is dedicated to serving and empowering the women of our nation."

"To ensure that women's careers are not affected, we have extended maternity leave to 26 weeks. Even in the world's most developed countries, such a facility is not available. When I tell them this, they are surprised. You may remember that a few years ago, the country launched the Skill India Mission. We also started vocational training programs," he added.

According to the Labour Codes introduced by the Centre in November 2025, the maximum period of maternity leave was increased to 26 weeks, of which up to eight weeks may be taken before the expected date of delivery. Additionally, a woman who legally adopts a child below three months of age, or a commissioning mother, is entitled to 12 weeks of maternity benefit from the date of adoption or from the date the child is handed over.

Financial Empowerment and Decision-Making

PM Modi also highlighted that financially strong women can be part of decision-making. "We have started registering houses under the PM Awas Yojana in the names of women. When children go to school, the father's name is written. We started this practice of including the mother's name as well. Usually, the father and son discuss business matters, and if the mother stands around for a while, they say, 'You go and work in the kitchen.' 'Main grihasth nahi hoon, lekin pata bahut hai'. But when she becomes financially strong, the son also says, 'Let's call Mom in the discussion too.' When we launched the Jan Dhan Yojana, more than 32 crore women in the country could open bank accounts," PM Modi said.

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Implementation

The Prime Minister affirmed 2029 as the deadline for implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures, calling for collective efforts across party lines to pass the proposed amendment to the statute.

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the Centre plans to proceed with the 2011 census data for delimitation and implementation of one-third reservation for women legislators.

Amid opposition to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi noted that Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was unanimously passed in Parliament in 2023, and it was opposition parties which demanded the implementation before 2029.

The Prime Minister said, "When the Nari Shakti Vandan Act was introduced in 2023, all parties had also passed it unanimously. There was also a unanimous demand that it should be implemented by 2029 at any cost. In particular, all our opposition colleagues had emphasised that it should be implemented by 2029. We are keeping the 2029 deadline in mind; a comprehensive discussion on this is going to take place in Parliament from April 16. It is our endeavour and our desire that this work be done with mutual cooperation and participation, this time too. With everyone's collective efforts, the dignity of the entire House will reach new heights. Every woman in the country will also be happy that every party has risen above politics and taken up this important task for their benefit."

The Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, to move the Amendment Bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 and a Delimitation Bill to implement the one-third reservation for women legislators. Through the delimitation process, the Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation. Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue. (ANI)

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