PM Modi highlighted immense crowd enthusiasm at his Purba Bardhaman rally. He announced a BJP government would issue a 'white paper' on TMC corruption and promised a ₹3,000 monthly stipend for women to consolidate votes ahead of the WB polls.

PM Modi Hails 'Enthusiasm of West Bengal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared his experience before heading to a massive public rally in Purba Bardhaman, saying the enthusiasm of people in West Bengal reflects the mood across the state.

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In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister wrote about the energy and turnout at his rally held amid scorching heat. "Just before my massive rally in Purba Bardhaman, which has just concluded... Noon time. Scorching heat. But the enthusiasm of West Bengal is all the way all across the state," PM Modi posted.

In a video shared along with the post, the Prime Minister can be seen interacting with supporters before addressing the public meeting, describing the overwhelming response he received upon arrival. "My dear friends, you can see behind me what the mood of Bengal is. It's only 11:00-11:30, and this is my first meeting of the day. Thousands of people, youth, mothers, and sisters are here just at the helipad. This is an amazing scene. Well, people are waiting for me at the public meeting, so I must go. Thank you," PM Modi said in the video.

Just before my massive rally in Purba Bardhaman, which has just concluded… Noon time. 🕛 Scorching heat. 🌞 But the enthusiasm of West Bengal is 🔝🔝🔝. 🪷 all the way all across the state. pic.twitter.com/JPm4G8GvF9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2026

BJP Intensifies Campaign with Key Promises

The remarks come as the Bharatiya Janata Party continues to intensify its campaign in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with multiple high-energy rallies being addressed by senior party leaders.

While addressing a massive rally here, the PM announced that a BJP-led government would release a "white paper" to provide a comprehensive accounting of alleged corruption under the 15-year TMC regime. PM Modi took direct aim at TMC's leadership, alleging systemic loot involving ministers and local MLAs. "BJP will bring a white paper to ensure a legal accounting of corruption involving TMC's MLAs, ministers, and syndicates. It will present a full account of the government's 15 years. Under a BJP government, strict action will be taken to stop every such crime," said PM Modi.

Pledge to Consolidate Women's Vote

In an effort to consolidate the crucial women's vote--a demographic that has traditionally supported Mamata Banerjee--the Prime Minister made a major financial pledge. "Seeing Bengal's growing support for BJP, TMC is in panic and is misleading people with lies. You can be certain that BJP will shut down their shop of corruption. I have especially come to assure all the sisters and daughters of Bengal that BJP has announced ₹3,000 per month for women," PM Modi said.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle

The Prime Minister's visit comes as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)