Amid strained India-US ties over tariffs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to US President Donald Trump's “always be friends”, saying he "fully reciprocates his sentiments". PM Modi said that India and the US have a "very positive" global strategic partnership.

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties,” PM Modi wrote on X. “India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he added.

PM Modi's response comes after Trump, on Friday, called India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would "always be friends". However, he expressed displeasure over what "he (PM Modi) is doing" in contemporary times. When asked by ANI, "Are you ready to reset relations with India at this point?", US President Trump said, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion".

The US President also said that trade talks with India are "going well".

India and US ties had strained in recent weeks after the Trump administration imposed secondary tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, and reportedly also over New Delhi denying his peacemaking role during their recent conflict with Pakistan. The US tariffs on Indian exports now stand above 50 per cent - the highest tariff Trump has imposed as per his fresh list, apart from Brazil. India had condemned the move, calling it "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable".

Trump on Friday claimed that the US "lost India to China". "Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump said. However, he clarified later, saying he "does not believe so".

"I don't think we have (lost India). I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, a very high tariff. I get along very well with PM Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago, in fact, we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference," he told the media.