PM Modi highlighted the 1000-year history of Gujarat's Modhera Sun Temple and Somnath Temple, recalling their destruction and reconstruction, and celebrated Modhera's transformation into India's first 24x7 solar village in his 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the thousand-year history of Gujarat's Modhera Sun Temple, recalling its destruction during invasions and its subsequent reconstruction, while also highlighting the village's transformation into India's first 24x7 solar village.

A Tale of Destruction and Resilience

Addressing the 138th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi spoke about the historical significance of the Somnath Temple and the Sun Temple at Modhera, recalling how both sites faced attacks during the invasions of Mahmud of Ghazni.

PM Modi also stressed the resilience reflected in the reconstruction of the temples, particularly recalling the role of King Bhimdev I in rebuilding the Modhera Sun Temple and the repeated reconstruction of the Somnath Temple despite successive attacks.

“King Bhimdev The First not only confronted the forces of Ghazni but also had the Modhera Sun Temple rebuilt within a short time. It is because of this very resilience that the Somnath Temple, too, was rebuilt every time despite facing repeated destruction," he said.

“In 1026 AD when Somnath was destroyed by Ghazni; the same year, the famous Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat, was also attacked and destroyed. This means that a thousand years have passed since the destruction of the Modhera temple as well, whereas the temple then had been built just a year ago. King Bhimdev had got it built in 1025,” PM Modi added.

From Historical Site to 'Surya Gram'

PM Modi said that the Sun Temple also witnessed multiple attacks, including during the period of Alauddin Khilji, but noted that the site's historical legacy and reverence for the Sun have endured over the centuries. He said this resilience has also been reflected in Modhera's transformation into India's first 'Surya Gram' or solar village.

The solar village initiative was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2022, and Modhera has since emerged as an example of the use of renewable energy at the village level.

“Modhera now runs entirely on solar energy, setting an example of sustainability for the nation. Several attractions and amenities for tourists have also been introduced in Modhera. The Modhera Dance Festival is held there in January, following Makar Sankranti, featuring magnificent performances of India's cultural and classical dances. I would urge all of you to visit Modhera at least once and witness this glorious Indian heritage,” PM Modi said.

Commemorating Civilisational Continuity

The Prime Minister's remarks also come against the backdrop of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which was organised from January 8 to 11 as a national commemoration marking 1,000 years since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in January 1026. The observance was conceived as a tribute to resilience, faith and civilisational continuity rather than merely a remembrance of destruction.

Over the centuries, the Somnath Temple was rebuilt multiple times following attacks, with rulers and devotees contributing to its reconstruction. The Somnath temple's history has remained closely associated with successive phases of destruction and reconstruction, including its restoration under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the subsequent consecration of the rebuilt temple in 1951.

The Sun Temple at Modhera was constructed during the reign of Chaulukya ruler Bhimdev I in the 11th century. The temple complex is no longer used for regular worship and is a protected monument maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). (ANI)