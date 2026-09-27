BRS's KT Rama Rao alleged a 'Congress-BJP unholy nexus,' questioning ED's silence on raids against a minister. He also criticised the Election Commission's functioning, alleging it's part of an alliance to defeat the BRS in Telangana.

KTR Alleges 'Unholy Nexus' Between Congress and BJP

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged an "unholy nexus" between Congress and BJP, questioning the silence of central agencies over the outcome of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids conducted against Telangana minister Pongulet Srinivas Reddy two years ago.

In a post on X, KTR said, "Exactly two years since the Congress-BJP unholy nexus became official in Telangana. The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 16 locations linked to Congress minister Pongulet Srinivas Reddy in connection with a money-laundering case on 27th Sept, 2024. Reports of several cash-counting machines being carried to his residence made headlines."

"Since then, neither the ED nor the BJP-led Union Govt has offered any official statement on the outcome of the raids or disclosed details of what was seized," he added.

KTR further alleged selective action by central agencies against political opponents. "The BJP hounds opposition leaders using various central agencies. Yet when the target is a Congress minister, there appears to be a deafening silence. Why is a minister belonging to the Congress party enjoying immunity from the BJP?" he said.

KTR Questions Election Commission's Functioning

Taking a dig at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, KTR added, "Ajab Prem ki Ghajab Kahani, Rahul Gandhi."

Earlier on Thursday, KTR questioned the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) amid reported objections raised by two of the three Election Commissioners over decisions relating to voter registration, deletion and restoration. “We call ourselves the World’s Largest Democracy, but the institution meant to safeguard democracy is turning ‘almost autocratic’,” KTR said in a post on X.

Referring to the reported differences within the three-member poll panel, KTR questioned the principle of majority decision-making. “Two out of three is a majority, or at least it used to be. Looks like the definition is changing now,” he said.

KTR said repeated objections reportedly raised by two Election Commissioners warranted greater scrutiny of the functioning of the poll panel. “When two of the three Election Commissioners themselves are repeatedly raising objections, it’s time to fix the EC,” he said.

Questioning the process of taking decisions concerning electoral rolls, KTR said, “If decisions on voter registration, deletion and restoration are pushed through questionably, are we even a democracy anymore?”

ECI Accused of Joining 'Nexus' Against BRS

He further said the country’s democratic future could not be left to an institution whose foundations, according to him, were eroding. KTR appealed to political parties, constitutional bodies, citizen forums and the Supreme Court to come together to “save what is left of our democracy.”

In a separate post focused on Telangana, KTR said he was “not surprised that the highest voter deletions in Telangana are in BRS-won seats.” He described the political contest in the state as “KCR garu Vs All.”

KTR also alleged that the Congress and BJP had formed an “unholy, illicit and undeclared alliance” to defeat the BRS, and claimed that the Election Commission now appeared to be part of what he described as the “nexus”.

The BRS Working President said his party would take up the issue “in courts and with people” and asserted that “every illegally deleted vote will be added back.”

KTR concluded his post with a political message on the voter-roll revision, saying: “There is only one SIR in Telangana — KCR Sir. No SIR can defeat the love people have for him.”