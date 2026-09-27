Congress MLA Surendra Prasad Kushwaha has warned that the Gandak river's discharge will hit 450,000 cusecs in West Champaran due to heavy rains in Nepal, prompting urgent evacuation and relief measures in low-lying areas.

Gandak Flood Alert in West Champaran

Amid rising water levels in the Gandak River, Congress MLA Surendra Prasad Kushwaha on Sunday warned that the discharge rate of the Gandak is expected to reach 450,000 cusecs by 10 pm due to torrential rainfall in Nepal, assuring that evacuation measures are underway across low-lying areas in West Champaran.

Warning that the discharge rate of the Gandak River is expected to touch 450,000 cusecs following torrential rainfall in Nepal, Congress MLA Surendra Prasad Kushwaha on Sunday said urgent measures are underway across low-lying areas in West Champaran.

Detailing the gravity of the unfolding flood situation, the Congress MLA stated that the river's flow is intensifying due to torrential rainfall in Nepal. "Due to the torrential rainfall in Nepal, the water level of the Gandak River has risen significantly; the discharge rate is currently around 300,000 cusecs, and it is expected to reach approximately 450,000 cusecs by 10 pm,” Surendra Prasad told ANI.

Highlighting the emergency response and arrangements made for displaced families, the MLA added, “People from low-lying areas are being relocated to Bherihari, where the government, along with many young volunteers, has made arrangements for their shelter and food. We are also organising the distribution of dry rations and other essential supplies to the affected people..."

The remarks came after the local administration conducted public announcements (miking) in flood-prone areas following a continuous rise in the water level of the Gandak River due to torrential rainfall in Nepal.

Nepal Issues Red Alert Amid Heavy Rains

On Saturday, Nepal authorities issued a red alert for parts of Nepal as a weather system was expected to bring widespread and intense rainfall. Meanwhile, public transport services were also suspended amid the adverse weather conditions.

The Weather Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) has issued a five-day special weather warning bulletin, urging the public and concerned agencies to remain highly alert as rainfall and weather-related hazards are expected to increase across various parts of the country.

Kathmandu, the Bagmati River has swollen and breached its embankments following incessant rainfall for over 36 hours. The DHM, issuing the special bulletin, has further warned that light to heavy rainfall and weather-related disasters are possible in different parts of the country from Friday night through Tuesday.

Bihar CM Reviews Long-Term Flood Mitigation and Projects

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary directed officials to prepare a long-term flood risk mitigation strategy for the Kosi river system, with a focus on silt management and construction of a new barrage, while reviewing major projects related to water resources, road connectivity and energy sectors.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, he chaired a review meeting on major projects concerning the Ganga, Gandak and Kosi river systems, the Buxar-Bhagalpur 6-lane Greenfield Expressway, the 2400 MW (3x800 MW) Pirpainti Thermal Power Project and the PM-KUSUM scheme.

River System Management

The Chief Minister also issued directions to expedite the solarisation of agricultural feeders and operate state-owned tubewells through solar energy. During the review of the Kosi river system, CM Chaudhary said that the river is a "dynamic and interconnected river system" and stressed that management efforts should not remain limited to annual flood responses but should follow a long-term flood risk mitigation approach.

While reviewing the Gandak River project, CM Chaudhary directed officials to work towards installing solar plants on embankments.

Infrastructure and Energy Projects

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the Buxar-Bhagalpur 6-lane Greenfield Expressway. The total length of the project is 348.196 km, of which 336.205 km falls in Bihar and around 12 km lies in Uttar Pradesh.He further reviewed the progress of Ganga-Ambika Path (Bidupur-Dighwara), Narayani Path (Darihara-Dumaria Ghat) and Vishwamitra Path (Buxar-Ara-Maner), directing officials to accelerate implementation and ensure completion within stipulated timelines.

According to the CMO, during the Energy Department review, progress of the Pirpainti Thermal Power Project with a capacity of 3x800 MW was discussed. The status of work related to the Banka Thermal Power Plant was also reviewed. (ANI)

Focus on Solar Energy

The Chief Minister also took stock of the progress of solarising agricultural feeders under the PM-KUSUM scheme and directed officials to complete the work at the earliest. He highlighted the importance of promoting solar energy while ensuring adequate and reliable electricity supply to the agricultural sector.

He further instructed officials to speed up efforts to run state-owned tubewells using solar energy.

Permanent Flood Management Solution

As per the CMO, the Bihar CM said that an action plan must be prepared to achieve a permanent solution for flood management. He called for systematic management of the Ganga, Kosi and Gandak rivers, including strengthening embankments on both sides and constructing four-lane roads over them. (ANI)