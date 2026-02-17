PM Narendra Modi reassured youth about AI-driven job disruptions, calling it a 'present imperative'. He stressed that the government is investing in massive skilling and re-skilling programs to prepare the workforce for the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday allayed any fears and concerns of the youth on any possible disruptions driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) might bring to the job market, saying that the Central government is approaching it as a "present imperative" rather than a future problem. Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, PM Modi said, "I understand the concern of our youth about AI-driven disruptions in the job market. Preparation is the best antidote to fear. That is why we have been investing in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future. The government has launched one of the most ambitious skilling initiatives in the world. We're not approaching this as a future problem but we're treating it as a present imperative."

"With the right skills and preparation, our youth will lead the future of work," PM Modi said.

AI as a 'Force Multiplier'

AI is a "force multiplier" which will help further push the boundaries of what is thought to be possible, with even doctors, lawyers, and teachers being able to reach out and help larger groups of people, PM Modi said.

History Shows Innovation Creates New Opportunities

"History has shown that work does not disappear due to technology. Its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. While some jobs may be redefined, digital transformation will also add new tech jobs to India's economy. For centuries, there have been fears that innovation and technological revolutions will eliminate jobs. Yet history teaches us that whenever innovation happens, new opportunities emerge. The same will be true in the age of AI," the Prime Minister added.

India's Preparedness for the AI Age

India is already well equipped to adapt to this change. In the Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Index 2025, India ranked 3rd, reflecting strong growth in AI R and D, talent, and economy.

The Prime Minister says that with a combination of innovation and inclusion, AI will strengthen India's workforce. "Combining innovation with inclusion, we are confident that AI will strengthen India's workforce. With the right skills and preparation, our youth will lead the future of work," PM Modi said.

Shaping the Global AI Agenda

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 strengthens India's role as a key platform for shaping the global AI agenda. Anchored in the Seven Chakras and the Three Sutras of People, Planet, and Progress, the Summit advances a development-oriented framework for artificial intelligence.

The Summit positions India as a convenor and partner in global AI cooperation, supporting shared standards, collaborative frameworks, and scalable solutions for public good. It marks a transition from dialogue to delivery, reinforcing India's commitment to responsible, inclusive, and development-focused AI pathways. (ANI)