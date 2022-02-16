PM Modi offers prayers, takes part in kirtan on occasion of Ravidas Jayanti

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the mystic poet, saying he dedicated his life to eradicating harmful traditions such as casteism and untouchability.

On the occasion of Sant Ravidas' birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Delhi's Karol Bagh on Wednesday. The Prime Minister was also observed participating in the Temple's 'Shabad Kirtan.' He shared the videos and photographs from his visit on his social media.

Modi stated that his administration had instilled the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and plan. "Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidas ji. The way he dedicated his life to removing bad practises such as casteism and untouchability from society inspires all of us even now," he tweeted on Tuesday.

In a series of Hindi tweets, PM Modi also wrote: "On this occasion, I am reminded of some things about Sant Ravidas ji's holy place. In 2016 and 2019, I had the privilege of paying obeisance there and having 'langar.' As an MP, I had decided that no shortcoming would be tolerated in the development work of this pilgrimage site."

Modi stated that he is happy to say that his administration has instilled the spirit of Guru Ravidas in all of its actions and projects. Not only that, but the construction work in his memory in Varanasi is proceeding apace, he remarked.

