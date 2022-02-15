PM Modi to pay obeisance to Shri Guru Ravidas at Vishram Dham Mandir on Wednesday

The Prime Minister took to Twitter informing his followers about his visit to the revered philosopher’s temple on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Tuesday on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is a festival which is popular among Dalits in Punjab, who constitute more than 30 per cent of the state's population.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter informing his followers about his visit to the revered philosopher’s temple. “Tomorrow at 9 am on the auspicious occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, I will go to Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Temple in Karolbagh, Delhi and pray for the welfare of the people there,” he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi also said that the work of Sant Guru Ravidas temple in Kashi is in full swing.

The PM further tweeted, “Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of the great saint Guru Ravidas. The way he dedicated his life to eliminating the evil practices like caste and untouchability from society, he is still inspiring for all of us.”

Punjab was slated to go into single phase elections on February 14 according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, keeping in mind the Covid situation and Ravidas Jayanti in the state, the polls have been postponed to February 20, to enable the followers of Guru Ravidas to be able to celebrate the festival. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has declared a holiday in all union territory government offices on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.