PM Modi met a delegation from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) for its centenary year and released a commemorative stamp. He also congratulated Ashok Kumar Lahiri on his appointment as the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met a delegation from the Governing Body of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), one of India's premier educational institutions, and extended his best wishes as the college marks its centenary year.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister said a commemorative stamp had also been released to mark the milestone occasion. "Met a delegation consisting of the Governing Body of the Shri Ram College of Commerce, one of India's most reputed educational institutions. This year, we are marking the centenary of this institution. A commemorative stamp was released too. My best wishes to this institution," he said.

Located in the heart of the North Campus, Shri Ram College of Commerce, or SRCC as it is fondly called, is one of the premier higher education institutions in Commerce, Economics and Management.

PM congratulates Ashok Kumar Lahiri on NITI Aayog appointment

Meanwhile, PM Modi extended his congratulations to economist Ashok Kumar Lahiri on his appointment as the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, expressing confidence that his expertise will bolster India's reform trajectory. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Met Shri Ashok Kumar Lahiri Ji and conveyed my best wishes on his being appointed as the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. His rich experience in economics and public policy will greatly strengthen India's reform journey and the journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. I am confident his efforts will further energise policymaking in our nation. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure." (ANI)