Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi praised Gen Z, calling them more adaptable, socially aware, and digitally skilled. He noted the army's focus on tech and data, and the huge response to its internship program with 1 lakh applicants for 100 spots.

Army Chief Praises Gen Z's Adaptability and Digital Skills

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday praised Gen Z, saying they are far more adaptable, socially aware and digitally skilled compared to earlier generations. Speaking at an interactive session organised by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre, he said the Army is increasingly focusing on data-driven and technology-based operations, aiming for a more networked force in the coming years.

He also highlighted the strong response to internship opportunities in the Army, saying that nearly one lakh applications were received for just 100 vacancies. "So let me firstly concede and accept that the generation is at least 10 times better than our generation. They are much more adaptable. They're socially aware, globally connected, and digitally fluent...The Indian Army is talking about 2026-27 as the year of networking and data centricity. We have started the internship, and we received one lakh applications for 100 vacancies," the Indian Army Chief said.

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"Today, we have opened up all the army-based workshops, all our category A establishments, and so many headquarters for the internship of the children. Because half of the time, they come out with a simplistic solution. On the battlefield, we require a battlefield equaliser. We don't require tank versus tank. If you give me a simple solution to a difficult problem, I think you are the ones who are going to win the battle for us," he further said.

Leadership and Adapting to Rapid Technological Change

Further, the Indian Army Chief said that self-actualisation in leadership means understanding one's true potential and working to achieve it as part of a team rather than as an individual. He said the Army is rapidly modernising and adapting to new technologies, which are changing at a very fast pace and becoming outdated within 18 months. "Self-actualisation is when you realise what your actual potential is and then you desire to reach out to that level, and that is what is something important because when you have to reach out to that level, it is not individual. You are heading a team, you are a leader...Today, the military is changing so fast, the modernisation is taking place so fast, and technology becomes stale within 18 months. If you have to adapt to that kind of technology, how are you going about it? Therefore, the ripples of change have to be felt at every level, starting from a soldier to a major to a major general, till a general like me," General Dwivedi further said.

'Whole-of-Nation Approach' Needed for Future Warfare

General Dwivedi also stressed the need for a "whole-of-nation approach" in future warfare, saying that coordination across institutions and clear strategic guidance are essential to strengthen national preparedness and ensure seamless integration during operations. "When you look at the big picture, a whole-of-nation approach. How are you going to converge this complete India as a nation to fight a war? How are you going to establish the interlinkages? How are you going to provide the strategic guidance to the decision makers? Those are the big things that we are looking at while making sure that your halo effect and the reputation which you have made over a period of time comes down to a soldier or to a common citizen who is part of the whole of the nation approach whenever you go for the next operations or war," he said.

Childhood Upbringing Inspired Army Career

General Dwivedi said that his decision to join the Army was strongly influenced by his upbringing and the environment at home. He said that discussions on epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana, along with stories of major wars such as World War II and the 1962 and 1965 conflicts, played an important role in shaping his interest in the armed forces from a young age. "Your upbringing in childhood makes a major difference. And the environment in the house of your parents, brothers, cousins, and uncles, all this makes a major difference. So in my case also, if I can say that, the two famous epics, that is, the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, were something which were always discussed in the house. The World War II stories, 62 war, 65 war, all those also got discussed," he said. (ANI)