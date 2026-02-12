PM Narendra Modi met with elected BJP members from Kerala's local bodies in Delhi to discuss the state's development. The delegation is on a 3-day visit, having been received by BJP units in several states en route to the national capital.

PM Modi Meets Elected BJP Members from Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met and interacted with elected BJP Panchayat members, municipality members and corporation members from across Kerala at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The BJP National President, Nitin Nabin, was also present at the meeting.

The delegation comprises newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party Councilors of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other Civic Representatives from the State. They will be on a three-day visit to Delhi. The purpose of the visit is to focus on the development of Kerala and convey that the people of Kerala are seeking development and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Thiruvananthapuram Civic Polls Victory

BJP-led NDA won 50 wards in the 101-ward Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, while the LDF was reduced to 29 wards.

Delegation Receives Warm Welcome En Route to Delhi

The Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra components welcomed the Kerala team that left for Delhi Pravas as part of the skill development program. BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav and others received them in Vijayawada.

The Telangana unit also gave a grand reception in Warangal. The Nagpur BJP unit also welcomed them at the railway station at night.

Delhi Itinerary for Kerala Delegation

The Delhi BJP leadership will receive the team arriving in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. On the 13th, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP National Organising Secretary B.L. Santosh will address the Kerala delegation at the BJP headquarters. There will also be a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan in the afternoon.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Swami Dayanand Saraswati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday also paid heartfelt tribute to Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his 202nd birth anniversary, recognising his lifelong dedication to the service of Mother Bharati.

In a post on X, PM Modi further said Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's efforts for social reform will continue to inspire the nation. "To Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati ji, who remained dedicated throughout his life to the service of Mother Bharati, heartfelt and respectful tributes on his birth anniversary. He made unparalleled contributions not only in promoting education but also in enriching Indian culture and tradition. His efforts for social reform will continue to serve as a source of inspiration for the people of the country," PM Modi wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the social reformer.