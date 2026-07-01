Tripura CM Manik Saha urged citizens to provide accurate data as the national census began, calling it vital for India's future planning. He also celebrated the state's panchayats for securing national awards for rural governance and development.

Terming the exercise "vital" for India's future planning and development blueprint, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday urged citizens to come forward and provide accurate information as the national census commenced across the country.

Panchayat Awards and Rural Development

Highlighting the importance of demographic data, the Chief Minister noted that the exercise is crucial for shaping the Central Government's future vision and welfare schemes. He highlighted the state's robust performance in rural governance at the state-level Panchayat Award Ceremony (2026-27), noting that Tripura's panchayats are consistently securing recognition at the national level.

Speaking to ANI at the event, CM Saha stated, "The fact that we are receiving awards at the national level, including the seven panchayats honoured last year and the many recognised this time across various parameters, demonstrates our strong performance."

He further informed that approximately 51 awards were distributed during the ceremony, celebrating milestones achieved under both central guidelines and state-specific criteria.

Emphasising the importance of rural infrastructure, the Chief Minister said, "Since 75 per cent of the population resides in villages, their development is crucial. By incorporating ideas from the public, our officers and staff can collaborate to transform these panchayats into ideal models of development."

CM Urges Participation in National Census

On the same day, Chief Minister Saha also marked the commencement of the digital national census, calling it a vital exercise for India's strategic growth and future blueprint.

"Census is commencing today. It is a vital matter for the country. We need to know the size of India's population, as this data informs the Central Government's future planning and vision," Saha said.

Urging citizens to participate transparently, the Chief Minister added, "Therefore, I urge everyone to come forward and provide accurate data for the census."

(ANI)