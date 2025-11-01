PM Modi met 2500 children treated for heart diseases in Raipur. During the 'Dil Ki Baat' programme, children shared dreams of becoming doctors and teachers. Modi discussed Sathya Sai Baba's centenary and urged water conservation and tree plantation.

As part of the 'Dil Ki Baat' programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 2500 children successfully treated of congenital heart diseases in the 'Gift of life' ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh today.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inspiring Stories from Young Survivors

A young hockey champion shared that she had won five medals and was diagnosed with a heart condition during a school check-up. She underwent surgery six months ago and now continues to play hockey. The Prime Minister asked about her aspirations, to which she replied that she wants to become a doctor and treat all children. When asked if she would treat elders too, she affirmed with confidence. She expressed joy at meeting the Prime Minister for the first time.

Another child shared that her operation was done a year ago and she too aspires to become a doctor to serve everyone. PM Modi asked if she had cried during treatment, and she replied she hadn't. She delivered a motivational poem, which the Prime Minister appreciated.

A boy shared that he had undergone surgery in 2014 when he was 14 months and is now healthy and active in cricket. The Prime Minister asked if he undergoes regular check-ups and was pleased to hear that he does and has no health issues. The child confirmed he plays cricket regularly. He requested to meet the Prime Minister up close, which was warmly accepted.

Interacting with another young boy, PM Modi asked how he felt during hospital visits and injections, and he replied he was not afraid, which helped him recover well. When asked about his teachers' feedback, he said they praise his academics. The Prime Minister encouraged his honesty.

Another girl shared that she is in Class 7 and wants to become a teacher to educate poor children for free, believing that education advances the nation.

Message on Service and Environmental Conservation

The Prime Minister then asked if the children knew whose centenary year had begun, and informed them it was Sathya Sai Baba's. He narrated how Baba had addressed severe water scarcity in Puttaparthi and surrounding areas, providing drinking water to around 400 villages. "The 100th year of Sathya Sai Baba has started. There was a scarcity of water around Puttaparthi. There was no water for irrigation or drinking. He worked on it and provided water to 400 villages. Even governments have to plan a lot before doing anything like this. This gives us a message to preserve water and plant more trees. I am running a campaign called 'Ek ped maa ke naam'. We should plant a tree for our mother. We repay our debt to Mother Earth and to our mothers," he said.

PM Modi emphasized the message of water conservation and tree plantation, sharing his campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," encouraging everyone to plant a tree in their mother's name as a tribute to both Mother Earth and their own mothers.

A child named Abhik from West Bengal shared his dream of joining the army and serving the nation. The Prime Minister asked why, and Abhik replied that he wants to protect the country like its soldiers do. The Prime Minister appreciated his spirit.

A young girl expressed her long-standing dream of meeting the Prime Minister and shared that she had seen him in the news.

Advice on Health and Well-being

The Prime Minister expressed his joy in interacting with the children and emphasised that to accomplish any good work, a healthy body is essential. He advised them to maintain their health through yoga and disciplined sleep routines. He urged them to be mindful of their well-being.

Chhattisgarh Development Initiatives

During his visit to Chhattisgarh, PM Modi addressed Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of formation of the state. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over Rs 14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy. (ANI)