PM Modi meets 101-year-old ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa during historic visit to Kuwait (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his two-day visit to Kuwait, met with 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Mangal Sain Handa, marking a poignant moment during his trip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his two-day visit to Kuwait, met with 101-year-old former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Mangal Sain Handa, marking a poignant moment during his trip. The meeting is significant as it is the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited Kuwait, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Also read: PM Modi extends special invitation to visit Kutch, assures Rann Utsav will be 'lifetime experience'; read post

PM Modi, who arrived in Kuwait on Saturday at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was warmly welcomed upon his arrival. He was received by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait, along with other dignitaries at the airport.

The Prime Minister's visit highlights the growing relationship between India and Kuwait, with a focus on enhancing bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, energy, and regional security.

During the visit, PM Modi took the opportunity to meet Mangal Sain Handa, a former IFS officer who has had a long and distinguished career. His son, Pradeep Handa, who has been living in Kuwait for nearly 40 years and is the General Manager of the National Bank of Kuwait, expressed his excitement. "It is very exciting to have the Prime Minister meet my father, especially after receiving a letter of congratulations on his 100th birthday from him," said Pradeep Handa.

Dilip Handa, Mangal Sain Handa’s other son, shared his gratitude, stating, "This is an experience of a lifetime. PM Modi specifically came here to meet my father. We are deeply thankful for this gesture."

The meeting was a personal highlight of PM Modi’s visit, where he also engaged with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, the largest expatriate community in the Gulf nation. Indian nationals make up 21 percent of Kuwait's total population, with around 1 million Indians contributing to various sectors, including private industry and domestic services.

PM Modi’s visit to Kuwait also includes discussions with the top leadership of the Gulf nation. In his departure statement, the Prime Minister emphasized the historic ties between India and Kuwait, noting that the countries are not only strong trade partners but share common interests in peace, security, and prosperity in the West Asia region.

Also read: PM Modi's Kuwait visit: Defence talks, diaspora event, and key agreements in focus

Kuwait is a vital trading partner for India, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the 2023-24 financial year. The Gulf nation is also one of India's largest suppliers of crude oil, providing 3 percent of India's energy needs. Additionally, Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time, while Kuwait's investments in India exceed USD 10 billion.

Modi's visit marks a significant step in deepening the India-Kuwait friendship, with discussions aimed at building a futuristic partnership. The Prime Minister will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait before concluding his trip.

This visit comes 43 years after the last visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait, when Indira Gandhi visited in 1981.

Latest Videos