PM Modi's Kuwait visit: Defence talks, diaspora event, and key agreements in focus

India and Kuwait share a massive trade relations, with bilateral trade reaching USD 10.47 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year. Kuwait is India's sixth-largest crude oil supplier, accounting for 3% of the country's energy needs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 21) embarked on a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in over four decades. The is aiming to bolster cooperation in key sectors such as defence, trade, and investment.

In a post on social media, PM Modi expressed optimism about the visit and said, "This visit will deepen India's historical linkages with Kuwait. I look forward to meeting His Highness the Amir, the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister of Kuwait." His itinerary includes high-level talks with Kuwaiti leaders, a visit to an Indian labour camp, addressing the Indian diaspora, and attending the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup football tournament.

Ahead of the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted ongoing discussions on a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation pact. Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary for Overseas Indian Affairs, described the visit as a significant step towards opening a "new chapter in India-Kuwait bilateral relations" and consolidating partnerships across existing and emerging spheres.

India and Kuwait share a massive trade relations, with bilateral trade reaching USD 10.47 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year. Kuwait is India's sixth-largest crude oil supplier, accounting for 3% of the country's energy needs. Indian exports to Kuwait have also seen a milestone, touching USD 2 billion, while the Kuwait Investment Authority has invested over USD 10 billion in India.

Currently, Kuwait chairs the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and India is in negotiations for a free trade agreement with the bloc. The GCC, comprising Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait, is a major trading partner for India, with trade amounting to USD 184.46 billion in 2022-23.

The Prime Minister's visit will also highlight the welfare of Indian workers in Kuwait, who form a significant segment of the Gulf country's workforce. In June, a fire in Mangaf tragically claimed the lives of over 45 Indians.

Cultural ties will also take center stage with the "Hala Modi" event, where approximately 5,000 attendees are expected to witness cultural performances celebrating the India-Kuwait bond.

