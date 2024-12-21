PM Modi extends special invitation to visit Kutch, assures Rann Utsav will be 'lifetime experience'; read post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a personal invitation to professionals and their families across India to visit Kutch, Gujarat, and experience the mesmerising Rann Utsav. The annual cultural festival, which began on December 1, 2024, will run until February 28, 2025, with the Tent City continuing operations through March 2025. The Prime Minister called the event a "lifetime experience" and highlighted the stunning beauty, rich heritage, and unique cultural offerings of the region.

"The White Rann beckons! An unforgettable experience awaits! Come, immerse yourself in a unique mix of culture, history and breathtaking natural beauty!" wrote PM Modi in a post on LinkedIn.

"On the westernmost edge of India lies Kutch, a mesmerising land with a vibrant heritage. Kutch is home to the iconic White Rann, a vast salt desert that gleams under the moonlight, offering an otherworldly experience. It is equally celebrated for its thriving arts and crafts. And, most importantly, it is home to the most hospitable people, proud of their roots and eager to engage with the world. Each year, the warm-hearted people of Kutch open their doors for the iconic Rann Utsav—a four-month-long vibrant celebration of the region’s uniqueness, breathtaking beauty and enduring spirit," he wrote.

"Through this post, I am extending my personal invitation to all of you, dynamic, hard-working professionals, and your families to visit Kutch and enjoy the Rann Utsav. This year’s Rann Utsav, which commenced on 1st December 2024, will go on till 28th February 2025, wherein the tent city at Rann Utsav will be open till March 2025. I assure you all that Rann Utsav will be a lifetime experience," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also emphasized that the region is not only known for its breathtaking natural beauty but also for its thriving arts, crafts, and warm-hearted people, who pride themselves on their rich cultural heritage.

Through his post, the Prime Minister outlined the many attractions awaiting visitors in Kutch. These include visits to historical sites such as Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage site tied to the Indus Valley Civilization, the Vijay Vilas Palace, Kala Dungar, and Lakhpat Fort. Spiritual seekers can find solace at the Mata No Madh Ashapura Temple, while the freedom struggle comes alive at the Shyamji Krishna Varma Memorial.

PM Modi also highlighted the significance of Kutchi handicrafts, each piece a testament to the region's rich artistic traditions. He recalled his recent visit to the Smriti Van memorial, which commemorates those lost in the 2001 earthquake. The memorial, which won the prestigious Prix Versailles 2024 World Title for Interiors, is considered the world’s most beautiful museum.

Reflecting on the transformation of Kutch, Modi noted the region's remarkable turnaround over the past two decades. Once devastated by the 1999 super cyclone and the 2001 earthquake, Kutch now thrives thanks to the resilience of its people. Through focused efforts on infrastructure, disaster resilience, and agricultural innovation, the region has overcome adversity. The introduction of techniques like drip irrigation has turned Kutch into a hub for agriculture, with local produce, including mangoes, finding international markets.

"About twenty years ago, if you were to be invited to Kutch, you would think someone was joking with you. After all, despite being among the largest districts of India, Kutch was largely ignored and left to its fate. Kutch borders Registan (desert) on one side and Pakistan on the other. Kutch witnessed a super cyclone in 1999 and a massive earthquake in 2001. The recurring problem of drought remained. Everybody had written Kutch’s obituary. But they underestimated the determination of the people of Kutch," PM Modi wrote.

"The people of Kutch showed what they were made of, and at the start of the 21st century, they began a turnaround that is unparalleled in history. Together, we worked on the all-round development of Kutch. We focused on creating infrastructure that was disaster resilient, and at the same time, we focused on building livelihoods that ensured the youth of Kutch did not have to leave their homes in search of work. By the end of the first decade of the 21st century, the land known for perpetual droughts became known for agriculture. Fruits from Kutch, including mangoes, made their way to foreign markets. The farmers of Kutch mastered drip irrigation and other techniques that conserved every drop of water yet ensured maximum productivity," he added.

The Rann Utsav, initiated in 2005, has played a pivotal role in putting Kutch on the global tourism map. In recognition of its cultural preservation, sustainable tourism practices, and rural development, Dhordo, the village where the Rann Utsav is celebrated, was named the 2023 Best Tourism Village by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

PM Modi expressed his hope that visitors would share their experiences on social media to inspire others to explore Kutch. He concluded the post by wishing everyone a prosperous and healthy 2025.

"Therefore, I do hope to see you in Kutch very soon! Do share your experiences on social media as well, to inspire others to visit Kutch. I also take this opportunity to wish you a happy 2025 and hope that the coming year brings with it success, prosperity and good health for you and your families!" he concluded.

Read: PM Modi's LinkedIn post on Rann Utsav - A lifetime experience

Latest Videos