    Heeraben Damodardas Modi: 'Simple yet extraordinary'

    PM Modi once said, "In my mother's life story, I see the penance, sacrifice and contribution of India's matrushakti. Whenever I look at my mother and crores of women like her, I find there is nothing that is unachievable for Indian women."

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 30, 2022, 7:51 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this year penned an emotional blog about his mother, Heeraben Modi when she became a centenarian. In the blog, he recollected some special moments from his childhood that he had spent with her.

    'My Mother is as simple as she is extraordinary; just like all mothers,' he wrote in his blog on June 18 this year. PM Modi mentioned innumerable everyday adversities that his mother encountered and successfully overcame.

    He recalled how his mother not only worked to supplement the meagre household income but also did all household chores herself. To help meet household expenses, she used to wash utensils at a few houses and take out time to spin the charkha.

    PM Modi wrote, 'Our roof would leak during the rains, and the house would flood. Mother would place utensils and buckets below the leaks to collect the rainwater. Even in this adverse situation, she would be a symbol of resilience.

    At the same time, Hiraben would find happiness in other people's joys and be extremely large-hearted. Prime Minister Modi recalled how it was common for neighbourhood kids to come to their house and enjoy Hiraben's special preparations.

    Her thought process and farsighted thinking always surprised Prime Minister Modi. It was she who made him realise that it was possible to learn without being formally educated. Once, Modi wanted to publicly honour all his teachers, including his biggest teacher -- his mother. However, she declined and said, 'I am an ordinary person. I may have given birth to you, but you have been taught and brought up by the Almighty.' Even though she did not come to the event, she ensured that he called someone from the family of Jethabhai Joshi -- the teacher who taught him the alphabet.

    

    Hiraben lives an extremely simple lifestyle. She never had an interest in wearing gold ornaments and had no assets in her name. However, she would keep herself updated with current developments in the world. As a dutiful citizen, she has voted in every election, from Panchayat to Parliament.

    In fact, when he became the Prime Minister and moved to New Delhi, Hiraben would often speak to her son and tell him to focus on the larger responsibilities rather than worry about her. Whenever they spoke, his mother would say, 'Never do anything wrong or anything bad with anyone and keep working for the poor.'

    PM Modi said, 'In my mother's life story, I see the penance, sacrifice and contribution of India's matrushakti. Whenever I look at my mother and crores of women like her, I find there is nothing that is unachievable for Indian women.'

    He encapsulated his mother's inspiring life story in a few words:

    Far beyond every tale of deprivation is the glorious story of a mother,
    Far above every struggle is the strong resolve of a mother.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2022, 9:14 AM IST
