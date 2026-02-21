PM Modi performed the groundbreaking for the HCL-Foxconn joint venture chip project in Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted India's push for self-reliance ('atmanirbharta') in semiconductor manufacturing and the creation of a supportive ecosystem.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the HCL-Foxconn Joint Venture project, India Chip Pvt Ltd, in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Uttar Pradesh. via video conferencing, while highlighting that the country has to become "atmanirbhar" in chip production.

PM Modi on India's 'Tech-ade' and Semiconductor Mission

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that India has to become self-dependent in chip production and a semiconductor ecosystem is being created in the country, adding that it is a matter of pride that Uttar Pradesh is poised to become a major centre for India's semiconductor system. The Prime Minister said this decade is a 'tech-ade' for India. "Whatever India is doing in the field of technology in this decade will become the basis of our strength in the 21st century... India may have started its journey in the semiconductor sector late, but today, we are progressing at a rapid pace. India has so far approved 10 semiconductor fabrication and packaging projects under its Semiconductor Mission. Four of these units are set to commence production very soon," he said.

He further stated that "India has so far approved 10 semiconductor fabrication and packaging projects under its Semiconductor Mission, adding that "four of these units are set to commence production very soon." The PM recognised the arrival of major companies in India for collaboration in chip manufacturing and called for "atmanirbharta" in the process, to strengthen India's leadership in the global market.

"Today, the arrival of major companies like Foxconn in India and their collaboration in chip manufacturing also sends a global message. A democratic country like India is a trusted partner for the world. Therefore, India's recognition as the world's factory is a win-win situation for both India and other countries," he said.

Fostering a Broader Tech Ecosystem

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the semiconductor chip market in the 21st century, noting India's growing partnership in its supply chain. He said wherever a semiconductor unit is established, design centres emerge, startup ecosystems develop, and innovation accelerates. He also talked about the India AI Impact Summit, which concluded today. The Prime Minister said that in every technology that will shape the future of humanity, India is making unprecedented investments today.

Vaishnaw Highlights India's Transformation into Electronics Powerhouse

The event was also graced by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the ceremony, Vaishnaw lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in transforming India into a powerhouse in electronics over the past 11.5 years. Vaishnaw highlighted that electronics manufacturing in India has grown to Rs 12 lakh crore, making it the third-largest export sector in the country.

The Union Minister said, "In 11.5 years, the Prime Minister established the country as a powerhouse in electronics. Where electronics manufacturing in the country was negligible, today there is electronics manufacturing worth Rs 12 lakh crore and among the exports from India, electronics manufacturing has reached the third position." "Semiconductors are a foundational technology. In a country with semiconductors, many types of manufacturing become possible... that work will now take place on this holy land of Jewar," he said.

Jewar Emerging as a Jewel for the Nation: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present at the ceremony also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing India as a new hub for emerging technologies. The Chief Minister declared that under the Prime Minister's guidance, Jewar is emerging as a jewel for both the state and the nation. He emphasised that the establishment of the state's first semiconductor unit marks a significant step in carrying this new vision forward.

"We are grateful to the Prime Minister, who has established the country as a new hub for emerging technologies. For the past four days, the entire country and the world have been gathered at the Bharat Mandapam AI Impact Summit... Through this AI Impact Summit, we, on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, express our heartfelt gratitude for the vision it has provided for a brighter future for India and for making life easier and more accessible for humanity," said CM Yogi.

Project Significance and Economic Impact

The establishment of the HCL-Foxconn semiconductor facility marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance and reflects the Prime Minister's vision of positioning India as a trusted global destination for high-end electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, a release said.

This Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility at YEIDA is being set up by India Chip Pvt. Ltd. under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), with a total investment of over Rs 3,700 crore. The project is aligned with the Government's efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce import dependence, and build resilient global supply chains. It is expected to play a crucial role in supporting key sectors such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, automotive, consumer electronics and other devices.

Through this initiative, India's semiconductor ecosystem will receive a major boost, fostering innovation, skill development, and technology transfer, the release said. The facility is also expected to create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for engineers, technicians, and professionals, while catalysing growth in ancillary industries. The release said that the HCL-Foxconn joint venture underscores India's growing stature in the global semiconductor landscape and represents a major step forward in building a robust and self-reliant electronics manufacturing ecosystem. (ANI)