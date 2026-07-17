PM Modi reiterated the Centre's commitment to Punjab's development in Jalandhar, launching rail and road projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore. He also inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Centre remains fully committed to Punjab's development regardless of the political dispensation in the state, as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar.

The Prime Minister inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations across 20 states under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including Jalandhar Cantt railway station, and flagged off new train services aimed at improving connectivity across Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi Addresses Public Gathering

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said, "Today, our Jalandhar is witnessing a celebration of development. Today, I got the opportunity to launch the country's first hydrogen train from Jind. Right here, I also got the privilege of laying the foundation stone for a grand Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra. Although there is no BJP government in Punjab, our commitment to Punjab's development remains unwavering. The BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the state's progress."

He also praised residents for participating in a cleanliness campaign during the event. "I especially appreciate the people of Jalandhar, who have made this programme even more meaningful through the 'Welcome with Cleanliness' initiative. The message of harmony and collective efforts given by Shri Guru Ravidas Ji has been brought to life by all of you," PM Modi said.

Tribute to Sardar Teja Singh Samundri

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Sikh leader Sardar Teja Singh Samundri on his 100th martyrdom day, describing him as a great son of Punjab who dedicated his life to serving the nation and protecting Sikh interests during British rule.

Highlighting the Centre's governance philosophy, PM Modi said the government was working to improve the lives of citizens through better infrastructure and public services. "The priority of the Central BJP government is to serve every citizen of India, make life easier for every citizen and provide new opportunities. We are following the mantra of 'Citizens are Gods'," he said.

Criticising previous governments over the condition of Indian Railways, PM Modi said, "Indian Railways is the ride of poor and middle-class families. But before 2014, the Congress government used to make false announcements of new trains and then sit back. Railway stations were left to their fate."

Key Projects Launched

Among the projects inaugurated was the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli rail line, built at a cost of about Rs 830 crore, and the Kartoli-Ambala and Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi train services. PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth over Rs 3,070 crore, including a section of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Southern Ludhiana Bypass.

Railways Minister on Modernisation

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the inauguration of 75 Amrit Stations marked another milestone in railway modernisation. "Today, the Prime Minister inaugurated 75 Amrit Stations across 20 states. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 1,300 stations are being redeveloped. So far, 261 stations have been completed, and the redevelopment of 350 stations will be finished by the end of this year," Vaishnaw said.

(ANI)