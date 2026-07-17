MP Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar alleged a major scam in the Ken-Betwa Link Project, citing irregularities in compensation for affected families. He demanded an independent probe and questioned BJP's funding via electoral bonds from a project contractor.

Allegations of Irregularities in Ken-Betwa Project

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Friday alleged large-scale irregularities in the Ken-Betwa Link Project, accusing the state government of failing to protect the rights of project-affected families over compensation, gram sabha proceedings and rehabilitation.

Singhar demanded an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities, stating that several affected families had claimed their compensation was paid to other people, while genuine beneficiaries were left out. "There are irregularities that have taken place in the Ken-Betwa Project. If affected and displaced people are saying that their compensation has been paid to someone else, why has the government not conducted an inquiry? People who do not even live there have received compensation. There are several such issues. Then there are the gram sabha proceedings. The person shown as the sarpanch was not even the sarpanch at that time. I believe these are all scams that have come to light through documentary evidence," Singhar told ANI.

The Congress leader also criticised the district administration, alleging that officials were unaware of the ground situation, and urged the state government to constitute a committee to investigate the matter. "The Collector there is completely unaware of the ground reality. He does not know the actual situation on the ground. I think the government should immediately constitute an inquiry committee and investigate the matter," Singhar said.

Electoral Bonds and Political Funding Allegations

The Congress leader further raised allegations of political funding from the project contracts, asking whether NCC Limited, which is involved in the construction work under the Ken-Betwa Link Project, had donated Rs 60 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party through electoral bonds? He also questioned whether there was any connection between the donation and the award of the contract. "Why is the government remaining silent? Is it because it has received donations? Did it receive Rs 60 crore from the NCC Nagarjuna Group through electoral bonds? All these facts are before you. If the BJP is constructing such a massive party building in Madhya Pradesh (referring to BJP state headquarters being constructed in Bhopal), is it being built using the compensation meant for farmers, tribals and Dalits? Where is the money coming from," Singhar asked.

He added, "I believe the Bharatiya Janata Party should show seriousness and sensitivity. What is the problem in ordering an impartial inquiry? Why does it want to protect those responsible? Is it because it has received donations and therefore does not want the matter to be investigated?"

Views on Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Meanwhile, when asked about the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) likely to be granted approval in the next cabinet meeting, the LoP said that India is a country where people of all communities celebrated festivals together and questioned the need for measures. "As far as the UCC meeting is concerned, you know why the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to push it through in such haste. But I believe that people across the country and the state live together in harmony and celebrate all festivals. There is an atmosphere of harmony. Why do you want to create divisions? Why is there a need for this? What is the reason? If every person in this country is an Indian, then what is lacking in the very identity of being an Indian?" Singhar said.

Congress' Agenda for Monsoon Session

Additionally, on the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Singhar said the Congress would raise several issues, including alleged land irregularities in Ujjain, matters concerning farmers, unemployment, alleged irregularities in recruitment, and issues related to moong procurement and fertiliser availability. (ANI)