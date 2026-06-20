West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari welcomed PM Narendra Modi for 'Paschimbanga Divas' celebrations. The PM, visiting for the state day and Yoga Day, greeted the people, highlighting Bengal's rich history and the day's significance.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on the occasion of 'Paschimbanga Divas' (West Bengal Day).

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In a post on X, CM Adhikari emphasised that all the people are "delighted" to join PM Modi in celebrations of the State Day. "On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I extend a Hearty Welcome to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on his visit to our vibrant State. We are delighted to have Hon'ble PM join us to grace the auspicious occasion of 'Paschimbanga Dibos' (pshcimbngg dibs) and participate in the grand International Yoga Day event celebrations. Welcome to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukhopadhyay's West Bengal, Shri Narendra Modi Ji," said CM Adhikari.

PM Modi Greets People of West Bengal

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended greetings to the people of West Bengal on the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day), highlighting the state's rich cultural, intellectual and historical legacy.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said West Bengal has played a defining role in shaping India's civilisational and national journey through its contributions across multiple fields. "Warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of West Bengal on the occasion of Paschimbanga Divas," he said.

He noted that the day holds deep historical significance for the state and is a reminder of a crucial moment in West Bengal's integration with the Indian Union. "This day celebrates a state that has profoundly shaped India's history through its contributions to diverse areas, be it literature, music, art, spirituality, science, trade and commerce, social reform and more. Time and again, West Bengal has enriched India's national consciousness in countless ways," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the historical importance of June 20, the Prime Minister said the date remains significant in West Bengal's political history. "Today, 20th June, is of immense significance in West Bengal's history. This was the day which ensured that West Bengal remains an integral part of India," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on June 20-21 to participate in Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day) and 12th International Yoga Day celebrations.

Why is Paschimbanga Divas Celebrated on June 20?

Paschimbanga Divas (also known as West Bengal Day) is the official foundation day of West Bengal, India, celebrated annually on June 20. This day honours the state's unique cultural identity, history, and the legislative framework that led to its formation.

The significance of June 20 dates back to 1947. On this day, the Bengal Legislative Assembly convened to vote on the partition of Bengal under the Mountbatten Plan. Members from the Hindu-majority areas, which later became West Bengal, overwhelmingly supported the partition to align with India. In contrast, members from the Muslim-majority areas voted to either remain unified or join what would become East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).