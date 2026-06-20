The Dehradun administration has imposed Section 163 of the BNSS to ensure law and order during the re-conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 exam on June 21. Extensive security arrangements, including paramilitary forces, are in place.

The Dehradun administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in view of the re-conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination scheduled for June 21, with authorities stating that the move has been taken to ensure law and order and facilitate the peaceful conduct of the examination across the district.

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Section 163 Imposed as Precautionary Measure

According to an order issued by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Krishna Kumar Mishra, preventive restrictions have been enforced in sensitive areas of Dehradun ahead of the examination day.

The administration has underlined that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any disruption during the conduct of the medical entrance test.

"Section 163 of BNSS has been imposed in Dehradun district. The restrictions are being enforced to maintain law and order in view of the NEET-UG 2026 re-conduct examination scheduled on June 21," the administration said in the directive.

It also noted, "The administration aims to ensure that the examination is conducted in a fair, smooth and peaceful manner across all centres."

Highlighting the preventive nature of the action, the directive mentioned, "Any attempt to disturb the examination process or create law and order issues will be dealt with strictly under the provisions of law."

Extensive Security Arrangements

Speaking to ANI, Dehradun Superintendent of Police (SP), Pramod Kumar, emphasised that the administration has made extensive security arrangements in view of the NEET-UG re-exam tomorrow.

"...We have made extensive security arrangements for it. For scot-duty to bring the paper, besides Police, CPMF (Central Paramilitary Force) will also be deployed. A Sub-Inspector level officer has been made the incharge for every centre...For the past 3-4 days, local PS incharges are visiting the centres and all arrangements are being checked. Our team is also in touch with centre incharges," SP Kumar said.

Nationwide Preparations and Exam Details

Meanwhile, administrative and security preparations have been intensified nationwide to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the high-stakes medical entrance examination.

The NTA has advised candidates to reach their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm, noting that entry gates will close at 1:30 pm.

The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test on June 21.