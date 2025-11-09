PM Modi praised Uttarakhand's tourism and education boom at its Silver Jubilee. He envisioned the state as a 'Spiritual Capital' and launched development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crore, including water, energy, and sports infrastructure.

Vision for a 'Spiritual Capital' Moreover, he encouraged the state to establish itself as the "Spiritual Capital" in the coming years. "The true identity of Uttarakhand lies in its spiritual strength. If Uttarakhand makes up its mind, then in just a few years, it can establish itself as the Spiritual Capital of the world. The temples, ashrams, and centres of meditation and yoga here can be connected to a global network. People from across India and abroad already come here for wellness..." the Prime Minister said. Over Rs 8,140 Crore in Development Projects Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crore. These include the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 930 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,210 crore. These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development. Alongside, the Prime Minister also released a support amount of Rs 62 crore to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana. Inaugurated Projects The projects that the Prime Minister inaugurated include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others. New Projects Initiated The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector-related projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) of drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation, and generate electricity. Other projects whose foundation stone was laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the tourism growth in Uttarakhand during the Silver Jubilee event in Dehradun on Sunday. He pointed out that 4,000 tourists now visit Uttarakhand on a daily basis, compared to 4,000 tourists every six months when the state was formed. "25 years ago, 4,000 tourists used to visit Uttarakhand in a span of 6 months by aeroplane. Today, approximately 4,000 tourists arrive in Uttarakhand daily by plane. In the last 25 years, the number of Engineering colleges has increased by 10 times. Earlier, there was only 1 medical college; today, there are 10 medical colleges..." PM Modi said.