Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging its appeasement policies have led to violence. He claimed there are "many Sheikh Shahjahans" in the party and that the BJP will protect women's respect.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched a sharp attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that its policies have led to violence and insecurity in West Bengal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking with ANI here, Chouhan said, "There are many Sheikh Shahjahans in TMC who are playing with the respect of women. Today, there is a need to protect the respect and self-respect of women, and the BJP government will do it."

'Appeasement policy reason for violence'

He further alleged that the TMC's policies on infiltration and appeasement are the reasons behind the violence in the state. "TMC's policy on infiltrators and appeasement is the reason behind violence in Bengal. Permission is required to celebrate Hindu festivals here. The TMC government should be ashamed," Chouhan said.

The Union Minister also claimed that goons are being encouraged due to what he termed as appeasement politics. "Goons are encouraged because of a policy of appeasement. Bengal will not tolerate this now," he added.

The remarks come amid continuing political sparring between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling TMC in the state.

Chouhan redefines TMC acronym

Earlier in the day, Chouhan launched a sharp attack on the ruling TMC government in West Bengal, alleging misrule and corruption in the state, and said that the people of Bengal have made up their minds for change.

Speaking with ANI, he said that the people of West Bengal are suffering due to the "misrule" of the TMC government. "The people of Bengal are suffering from the misrule of TMC. TMC means Torture and tragedy. M means Money, Murder, Mafia and C means Corruption, Crime and along with that Cruelty. The way atrocities and injustice are being done to women, and the way the infiltrators are snatching away the rights of the people of Bengal. They are occupying water, land and forests. They are occupying resources, and due to corruption, the entire Bengal is troubled. That is why the people have made up their minds for change. This Parivartan Yatra is the Nav Jagran Yatra of Bengal," he said. (ANI)