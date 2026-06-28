'Operation Sheruwali', a large-scale counter-terrorism mission in J&K's Rajouri, has entered its 37th day. Security forces, including the Indian Army and JKP, are engaged in a massive search for terrorists in the region's dense forests.

In a step towards strengthening the security arrangements within Jammu and Kashmir, the 'Operation Sheruwali' entered its 37th day on Sunday, where large-scale search operations were conducted in the forested areas of Dorimal in the Gambir Mughlan Manjakote sector of Rajouri district. Security forces remain actively engaged in the operation to track down the terrorists. Personnel from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and other security agencies are maintaining a high level of alertness. Search and surveillance operations are continuing across the designated areas with the support of advanced equipment and coordinated ground operations.

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Multi-Agency Counter-Terrorism Mission

'Operation Sheruwali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain.

A massive search and surveillance operation is underway, with security personnel maintaining a high level of alertness in the area. All participating agencies are working in close coordination to ensure the operation achieves its objectives.

Operation to Continue Until Objectives Achieved

Officials said that the operation is still in progress and security forces continue to dominate the area through extensive searches and monitoring. Additional security measures remain in place to prevent any untoward incident. The operation will continue until the area is thoroughly sanitised and all objectives are achieved, officials added.