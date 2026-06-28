Pune Police took accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. A dummy matching the victim's weight was used. The accused have been remanded to police custody until June 29.

Crime Scene Recreated at Lohagad Fort

Pune Police on Sunday took accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident unfolded. DSP Gajanan Tompe told ANI, "This morning, we brought Siya Goyal to the location, and the scene was reconstructed based on her account of the events. We created a dummy of the same weight of the victim, Ketan for scene reconstruction." Visuals from the spot showed police personnel walking the accused through the fort area as part of the reconstruction.

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Later, police took Sia Goyal to the Lonavala Police station as the investigation continues.

Evidence Seized in Investigation

Meanwhile, Lonavala Rural Police seized the two-wheeler vehicle of accused Chetan Chaudhary in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder case of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal in Lohagad Fort. According to police, the two-wheeler was allegedly used by the accused, Chetan, to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort. In addition to the vehicle, authorities have also recovered the hoodie and headphones that the accused was wearing on the day of the incident. Lonavala Police confirmed that a forensic examination has been conducted on the seized two-wheeler and the clothing worn by the accused on the day of the incident.

Case Background and Arrests

Earlier, parents of the prime accused, Siya Goyal, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, visited the Lonavala police station for questioning.

Ketan Agrawal was reportedly to have died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, after which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim.

Ketan Agrawal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and remanded to seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

Government Assures Swift Justice

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case. The decision was taken after the victim's father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked. (ANI)