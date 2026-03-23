PM Modi congratulated the Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on completing four years, lauding its development and public welfare efforts. CM Dhami thanked the PM, reaffirming his commitment to building a 'strong and self-reliant Uttarakhand'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on completing four years in office, lauding its efforts in driving development, ensuring good governance, and promoting public welfare across the state.

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CM Dhami Reaffirms Commitment to Development

Responding to the Prime Minister's message, Dhami expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his government's commitment to development. In a post on X, he said, "Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, heartfelt thanks from the core of my heart for your affectionate words and best wishes towards the development, good governance, and public welfare of Uttarakhand."

Dhami added that the state's progress over the past four years reflects the trust and collective resolve of its people under Modi's leadership. "Our government, working with the core mantra of public service, transparency, and inclusive development, is fulfilling the resolve to build a strong and self-reliant Uttarakhand," he said.

He further emphasised that Uttarakhand will continue contributing to the vision of 'Developed India-2047,' adding that with the Centre's support, the state will keep achieving new milestones. आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी उत्तराखण्ड के विकास, सुशासन और जनकल्याण के प्रति आपके आत्मीयतापूर्ण शब्दों एवं शुभकामनाओं के लिए हृदय से आभार। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के शब्दों में देवभूमि की अंतर्निहित शक्ति, व्यापक संभावनाओं और उत्तराखण्ड के प्रति उनके विशेष लगाव का… pic.twitter.com/vdWOU0rswd — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 23, 2026

PM Modi Highlights State's Progress

According to an official statement, PM Modi, in his message, highlighted that under CM Dhami's "dynamic leadership," Uttarakhand has made rapid progress across sectors. He also underscored the state's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, describing it as "Devbhoomi," a land known for its faith, traditions, and diversity.

The Prime Minister noted that Uttarakhand has been steadily advancing in line with the vision of a "Developed India."

Key Infrastructure Initiatives

He pointed to key infrastructure initiatives, including the Char Dham All-Weather Road Project, which aims to make the pilgrimage safer and more accessible, and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Line that is expected to significantly boost rail connectivity in the region.

Boosting Local Economy and Social Welfare

Modi further appreciated the government's focus on improving connectivity in border areas and promoting winter tourism, stating that such efforts have strengthened the local economy and helped curb migration.

He also commended initiatives aimed at promoting local products, empowering women, generating employment opportunities for youth, supporting startups, and advancing digital and green development.

Disaster Management and Sustainability

Emphasising the importance of preparedness, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of robust disaster management systems and sustainable development in ensuring long-term progress in the hill state.

Vision for a 'Developed India'

Expressing confidence in Uttarakhand's future, PM Modi said the state's contribution towards building a "Developed India" during the ongoing "Amrit Kaal" will continue to grow stronger. He stressed that active participation from citizens will be key to building a self-reliant and prosperous Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister also extended his best wishes to the people of the state, expressing hope that Uttarakhand will achieve new milestones across sectors in the coming years.

(ANI)