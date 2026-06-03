PM Modi highlighted key Cabinet decisions, including a scheme to curb Delhi-NCR pollution, support for airlines via ATF price stability, and major approvals for highway infrastructure projects across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted a series of key decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, saying the measures would boost infrastructure, strengthen regional connectivity, support airlines and help reduce pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

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Delhi-NCR Anti-Pollution Scheme

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister said the Cabinet had approved a landmark two-year scheme aimed at reducing air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region and promoting cleaner mobility. "The Union Cabinet has approved a scheme that will work towards reducing pollution in the Delhi-NCR region and promote cleaner mobility. The scheme will improve air quality, support sustainable transport and benefit vehicle owners," Modi said.

The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet and funded through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has a total financial outlay of Rs 9,585 crore, including Rs 5,041 crore from the Centre and an estimated Rs.1,601 crore in tax concessions from the participating States. It seeks to incentivise owners of BS-IV or older trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR to replace them with BS-VI-compliant or electric vehicles to significantly reduce vehicular emissions.

Support for Aviation Sector

The Prime Minister also welcomed Cabinet approval for a one-time budgetary support mechanism of up to Rs 10,000 crore for Oil Marketing Companies to stabilise ATF prices for Indian airlines amid ongoing fuel price volatility triggered by the West Asia crisis. "Cabinet approval for a one-time support mechanism to ensure greater stability in ATF prices for Indian airlines will help maintain affordable air connectivity, support airline operations and reduce the burden on passengers," Modi said, adding that the measure would strengthen connectivity to Tier-II and Tier-III cities while supporting tourism and employment.

Major Infrastructure Upgrades Approved

Bihar Highway Project

Highlighting infrastructure decisions, Modi said approval had been granted to upgrade the Khagaria-Purnea section of NH-31 and NH-231 in Bihar to four lanes. "Our government is continuously striving to further strengthen connectivity across the country. In this direction, taking an important decision, approval has been granted to upgrade the Khagaria-Purnia section of NH-31 and NH-231 in Bihar to 4 lanes. This will greatly benefit the people of the entire state, especially those in Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Katihar, and Purnia. This project will not only save travel time and fuel, but will also give a new momentum to all-round development in this region," he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the 143.529-km project on BOT (Toll) mode at a cost of Rs 3,936.05 crore. The project is expected to address severe geometric deficiencies, sharp curves, and congestion in built-up areas across Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Katihar and Purnia districts.

Madhya Pradesh Highway Upgrades

In Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister said the Cabinet had approved the upgradation of the Hiwarkhedi-Roshni-Ashapur-Rudhy section of NH-347B to two lanes and the widening of the Deshgaon-Julwaniya section to four lanes. "In a significant step towards further improving connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, our government has taken an important decision today. Under this, approval has been granted to upgrade the Hivarkhedi-Roshni-Ashapur-Rudhi section of NH-347B in the state to 2 lanes, along with converting the Deshgav-Julvania section from 2 lanes to 4 lanes. This will not only make travel easier for people and boost regional connectivity, but will also accelerate social and economic development," PM Modi posted.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the project at a cost of Rs 4,415.60 crore on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), aimed at reducing congestion and geometric deficiencies in districts including Betul, Khandwa, Khargone and Barwani.

Telangana Highway Expansion

PM Modi also highlighted Cabinet approval for widening key National Highway stretches in Telangana connecting Armoor, Jagtial, Mancherial and Karimnagar. "Boost to Basic Infrastructure in Telangana! The Union Cabinet has approved the expansion of key national highway routes connecting Armoor, Jagtial, Mancherial, and Karimnagar in Telangana. This will not only improve connectivity but also reduce travel time and traffic congestion. It will also provide a boost to economic activities," he said.

The Telangana highway project, approved at a combined cost of Rs 7,597.16 crore, will widen 190.76 km of NH-63 on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and Jagtial-Karimnagar Section of National Highway (NH)-563 on Build-Operate-Transfer (Toll) [BOT (Toll)] to the 4-lane standard under three work packages.

New Coastal Highway in Odisha

PM Modi further highlighted another cabinet decision regarding construction of a new coastal Highway from Rameshwar to Paradeep on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in Odisha under two packages with a combined total length of 160.18 km and a combined total capital cost of Rs.8300.79 crore. "The approval for the construction of a new coastal highway from Rameshwar to Paradeep in Odisha will improve connectivity across Khordha, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts while significantly reducing travel time. This modern project will strengthen logistics, support tourism and economic activity and provide safer and seamless connectivity for passengers as well as freight traffic. At the same time, coastal development will be enhanced," the Prime Minister posted. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)