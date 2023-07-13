PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details | WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's two-day visit to France includes his participation as the Guest of Honour in the French National Day, known as Bastille Day, celebrations in Paris. During this event, an Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while the Indian Air Force will conduct a fly-past.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 13) landed in France after being invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. On Friday, PM Modi will attend the Bastille Day Parade, meet the president of French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet and will attend a series of interactions with thought leaders.

    In his departure statement, PM Modi had said that his visit to Paris would provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership. Noting that 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of India-France strategic partnership, PM Modi said he looks forward to holding wide-ranging discussions with President Emmanuel Macron.

    Watch the video here:

    The Prime Minister said that rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

    This year holds special significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France. The partnership is built upon a foundation of deep trust and commitment, leading to close cooperation across various sectors, including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people ties.

    PM Modi noted previous meetings with President Macron, including their encounter in Hiroshima, Japan, during the G-7 Summit in May 2023.

    During his visit, PM Modi will also have the opportunity to meet the dynamic Indian community, influential CEOs from both nations, as well as prominent French personalities. He expressed confidence that his visit will invigorate the strategic partnership and foster collaboration on regional and global issues between the two countries.

