BREAKING: PM Modi lands in Moscow for significant talks with Russian President Putin (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Moscow for a pivotal two-day visit, culminating in the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin. The visit marks Modi's first to Russia since 2019 and holds strategic importance amidst global shifts. Discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, and defence.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Moscow, Russia, commencing a crucial two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. His visit includes the highly anticipated 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin.

    Upon his arrival at the Moscow airport, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed with a guard of honour. Denis Manturov, 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, greeted Modi, emphasizing the importance of the visit. Manturov, who ranks senior to the Deputy Prime Minister who hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping recently, will accompany Modi during his initial engagements.

    In a statement before departing for Russia, Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism about enhancing relations with these longstanding allies. "Over the next three days, I will be in Russia and Austria, strengthening our ties with nations with whom India shares a strong friendship," he affirmed. Modi also looks forward to engaging with the Indian community residing in these countries during his visit.

    This trip marks Modi's first official visit to Russia in five years, following his attendance at an economic summit in Vladivostok in 2019. Notably, it also marks his first visit to Russia since the outbreak of the Ukraine war in 2022, underscoring its strategic significance.

    The 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, scheduled for Tuesday, is expected to focus on expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade, energy, and defence. Modi and Putin will explore opportunities to strengthen these ties amidst evolving global dynamics.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2024, 6:09 PM IST
