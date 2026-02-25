Himachal Pradesh is set to introduce special registration for vintage vehicles and is accelerating digital automation across its transport sector. The reforms also include policy changes for commercial vehicles and the expansion of Automatic Testing Stations.

Vintage Vehicle Registration and Digital Reforms

Himachal Pradesh is set to introduce special registration for vintage vehicles while accelerating digital automation across the transport sector, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the Transport portfolio, said on Wednesday. Taking vintage vehicles as the focus of upcoming reforms, Agnihotri said vehicles registered before 1950 and 1975 would be classified under a special category.

"In the near future, vehicles registered before 1950 and 1975 will be treated as vintage vehicles. They will get a 'VA' number and will be registered under the vintage category. These vehicles will not be scrapped," he said. Highlighting broader reforms, he added, "The department is heading towards digital automation. We are removing human intervention, and Himachal Pradesh is emerging as a pioneer in adopting an automated transport system."

Record Revenue Growth and Incentives

The Deputy CM said the Transport Department has recorded strong revenue growth. "The transport department has earned revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in a year. In three years, our government has generated Rs 2,744 crore, whereas during the BJP tenure, it was Rs 1,564 crore. For these steps, our government has been rewarded," he said. He added that the state received incentives from the Centre, including Rs 21.71 crore earlier and Rs 93 crore for 2025-26.

Earnings from Fancy Numbers

On fancy numbers, Agnihotri said, "Through choice numbers for fancy vehicle registrations, we have earned Rs 93 crore as incentive, Rs 91 crore from one-digit numbers and Rs 4.50 crore from single-digit allocations. We also received Rs 8.96 crore for meeting best standards and Rs 35 crore as an incentive for road safety."

Policy Reforms for Commercial Vehicles

The Deputy CM said policy reforms were underway for commercial vehicles. "There are over 35,000 taxis in the state. We have taken up the matter of 15-year tax registration to ensure validity, and a similar system will be proposed for trucks with the Union government," he said. He added that permits for goods carriers, taxis, tourist vehicles and national permits had moved to auto-approval mode. "A total of 6,543 vehicles have been brought under this system," he said.

Enhancing Vehicle Fitness and Enforcement

On vehicle fitness and enforcement, Agnihotri said, "A digital fitness system has been started, and 14,016 vehicles have been covered. ITMSA e-challan and e-detention systems are operational, and we are now moving towards Automatic Testing Stations (ATS)."

Automatic Testing Stations (ATS) Expansion

Detailing ATS expansion, he said facilities had been set up at Ranital (Kangra) and Haroli (Una), while additional stations were coming up at Nadaun, Mandi, Kangu (Bilaspur), Paonta and Baddi. "With support from the Union government, a Rs 20-crore ATS has been established in Baddi. ATS and driving testing station clusters will be offered to the public, and entrepreneurs will receive Rs 4.5 crore in support. Relaxation in standards for ATS and DTC has been sought and will be approved separately by the Union government," he added.

Vehicle Scrappage Policy Update

On the vehicle scrappage policy, Agnihotri said 2,257 vehicles had been scrapped so far under the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility system.

Streamlining Registration and Certification

The Deputy CM also announced a major procedural reform. "New vehicles will be registered directly from showrooms with permanent numbers, reducing rush at RTO offices. Auto driving test tracks will also be registered, and medical certificates will be issued online by doctors, which will help end corruption in the system," he said.

Future Initiatives and Expansion

Speaking about future initiatives, Agnihotri said the state was exploring water transport. "We have signed a Rs 68-crore agreement with the Union government for water transport in reservoirs. Two routes, Tatapani-Naina Devi and Govind Sagar-Talwara, have been identified," he said. He added that FASTag synchronisation was underway and entry toll into Himachal Pradesh remained free, while digital passes were being issued for outstation vehicles. "The state has a registered bank of 24 lakh vehicles and departments, including Urban Development and Police, are coordinating to address related issues," he said.

Public Transport and Electric Mobility

On public transport expansion, Agnihotri said 400 new routes had been identified with over 4,000 applicants. He also highlighted electric mobility measures. "The government has announced subsidies for electric vehicles. Youth are operating around 100 EV taxis, with 30% subsidy for taxis and 40% for buses," he said.

Modernisation and Future Outlook

"Overall, Himachal Pradesh has adopted modernisation in the transport sector with safety and technology standards. With an 8% growth rate, we expect revenue to reach Rs 1,250 crore next year. Technology has helped us achieve this," Agnihotri added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)