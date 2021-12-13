PM Modi joins Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, witnesses laser light show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 'Ganga Aarti' in Varanasi on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended a laser light performance at the Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. Throughout the meantime, Shiv Deepotsav is being observed in the city. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister dedicated the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in the city. This comes months before Uttar Pradesh's forthcoming Assembly elections.

The ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi's core, a mammoth project, is intended to significantly improve tourism in the historic city. The corridor is estimated to cost roughly Rs 339 crore to build.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for a two-day visit and inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, costing roughly Rs 339 crore to build.

On the first day of his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which connects Varanasi's two most recognisable sites, the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Ganga ghats. He also bathed in the Ganga and prayed at the Kaal Bhairav shrine.

PM Modi will attend a conclave of chief ministers from BJP-ruled states on Tuesday, the second and final day of his visit — Gujarat, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tripura, and Uttarakhand. The party's nine deputy chief ministers are also slated to attend to discuss a variety of issues.

The PM is slated to host a seminar with all of these CMs and Deputy CMs on the theme of "good governance," during which he would share development and coronavirus-fighting advice with them, as well as promote Covid-19 immunisation.

