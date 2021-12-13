PM Modi takes holy dip in the Ganga at Varanasi, to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

During his two-day tour, the Prime Minister will also worship at Kaal Bhairav Temple at approximately noon and watch Ganga Aarti at around 6 pm today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi on Monday, a mammoth project that is anticipated to enhance tourism in the historic city significantly. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connects Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the Ganga banks in Varanasi. The inauguration comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections early next year. The Prime Minister's Office stated that PM Modi would visit the temple at approximately 1 pm and open phase one of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, built at around Rs 339 crore.

In Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a spiritual bath in the Ganga river. Meanwhile, locals greeted PM Narendra Modi with flower petals and cries of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev' in his parliamentary seat Varanasi. PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a double-decker boat from Khirkiya Ghat to Lalita Ghat to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

During his two-day tour, the Prime Minister will also worship at Kaal Bhairav Temple at approximately noon and watch Ganga Aarti at around 6 pm today.

After that, the prime minister will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi the following day.