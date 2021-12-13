  • Facebook
    'Cleanliness, creativity & innovation': PM Modi urges Indians to take up 3 resolutions

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President J P Nadda, and many saints from around the country attended the occasion.
     

    Varanasi, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 5:31 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Monday and encouraged Indian citizens to commit to three commitments for the country's benefit. Earlier in the day, Modi paid his respects at the Kaal Bhairav Temple and had a bath in the Ganga on his way to his parliamentary seat. He gathered holy water for devotion at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple while there. After launching the project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he wants three resolves from everyone for our country: cleanliness (swachhta), creativity and innovation (srijan), and ongoing efforts to develop a self-sufficient India. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President J P Nadda, and many saints from around the country attended the occasion.

    While deliberating on the resolutions, the PM encouraged people to participate in the Namami Gange Mission. Concerning the second resolution, PM Modi stated that the long era of slavery had caused Indians to lose trust in their creation. In the third resolution, he stated that it is vital to increase efforts for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

    Before the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi took a sacred dip in the Ganga and prayed. When he arrived in Varanasi, he was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and received a warm welcome from the people of his Lok Sabha seat. Despite the Covid epidemic, the Rs 339-crore temple city project, the foundation laid by Modi on March 8, 2019, was finished in less than three years as anticipated.

    The modern Kashi Vishwanath Dham surrounds the old Kashi Vishwanath Temple, which is close to the famous Dashashwamedh Ghat. The project has grown to include five lakh square feet after adding 23 additional structures. It links the temple grounds to the River Ganga while also offering worshipers various amenities.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 5:32 PM IST
