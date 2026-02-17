PM Narendra Modi said intelligence and rationality are key to ensuring AI benefits society, highlighting the public interest focus of the India AI Impact Summit. He inaugurated the event's Expo, stressing India's role in shaping global AI solutions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said intelligence and rationality are essential to ensure that artificial intelligence benefits society, underlining the public interest focus of the India AI Impact Summit. In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated, "Intelligence, rationality and decision-making make science and technology useful to the masses. The India AI Impact Summit also aims to see how AI can be used in the public interest. Service, hearing, grasping and holding. Knowledge of the meaning and knowledge of the truth are the attributes of intellect."

His remarks come a day after he inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

'Solutions Not Just for India but for the World'

The Prime Minister said the event brings together innovators, researchers and technology enthusiasts, offering insight into the potential of artificial intelligence and Indian talent. "Inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Being here among innovators, researchers and tech enthusiasts gives a glimpse of the extraordinary potential of AI, Indian talent and innovation. Together, we will shape solutions not just for India but for the world!" he posted on X.

India's Pivotal Role in AI

Meanwhile, President & Chief Executive Officer, Mukesh Aghi underlined the critical importance of how India is leading the effort to ensure democratisation and diffusion of AI. "India has taken a very strong lead in trying to make AI more affordable, scalable, and accessible to its citizens. And it has one of the largest structured database to leverage that. So in every aspect, India is going to play a very pivotal role in AI on a global basis. I think the message to the rest of the world, especially the global South, is look at how India has been able to provide digital infrastructure with citizens, not only just from a payment perspective, but also leveraging AI in the future," he told ANI.

A Global AI Gathering

The Summit is the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South and has drawn participation from over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers and 500 global AI leaders. Policymakers, technology companies, academia and industry representatives are attending the event, which aims to translate AI discussions into development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

Expo Highlights and PM's Interaction

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address of the Summit on February 19. After inaugurating the Expo, he interacted with exhibitors, including startups and research institutions, showcasing AI applications across sectors. He was accompanied by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

The Expo spans 10 arenas across more than 70,000 square metres and features over 300 exhibition pavilions. More than 600 startups are participating, and the event is expected to draw over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. (ANI)