Navjot Kaur Sidhu slammed Rahul Gandhi for being "disconnected from ground realities," claiming his inner circle is corrupt and selling tickets in Punjab. She stated his inaction is "killing Congress" and that he is unaware of the party's destruction.

Former Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has launched a scathing critique of Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition of being completely "disconnected from ground realities" and failing to address internal corruption in the Punjab unit. Speaking in Coimbatore, Sidhu claimed Gandhi's inaction is "killing Congress in Punjab," alleging that his inner circle is busy selling election tickets while he remains unaware of the situation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Rahul Gandhi talks good. He talks sense. But what he does and what he says is very different. For the past eight months, I have been asking for a time to tell him that your people, your president or your person appointed in Punjab is not doing justice to Punjab. He's killing Congress in Punjab. I'm just asking you for a seating to tell you that your party is being destroyed in Punjab. They have already sold the tickets," said Sidhu.

'You do not deserve that chair'

She further stated, "If you are not aware of what is happening beneath you, then I am sorry. You do not deserve that chair. You are responsible for what you are doing. We left everything for Punjab, and you promised us a deputy CM post with seven departments and me as an MP, but you gave us nothing. You gave us local bodies and tourism, and you wanted them to be run according to the CM. Why are you talking against corruption when your own people are corrupt? And you are liking those corrupt people around you. The people surrounding you are totally corrupt. You have no time for the honest people who want to come and tell you that this is going wrong, you are not going to win Punjab."

'Gifted' position, not earned

"Probably it is been gifted to him. He has not worked his way through the lower steps to actually be on the lower ground. I think it's very important to be grounded. What's happening at ground zero is very important for anyone. You have to be in touch with the ground reality to know. You can't be living in a dream world," said Sidhu.

Sidhu Praises PM Modi's Integrity

"We have been honest throughout our lives. We have just gained the confidence of the people of Punjab, of the people of India, by being honest and struggling financially because of that. You can point a finger at PM Modi. Try to touch him. Does he have a penny? Does he have a file against him? Try touching him personally. There is nothing against him," Sidhu added.

(ANI)