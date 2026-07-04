BRS leader KTR wrote an open letter to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy demanding an increase in police recruitment from 5,000 to 20,000 vacancies. He cited the struggles of unemployed youth, RTI data, and warned of a large-scale movement.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao has officially written an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on behalf of a police constable to expand the current police recruitment notification from 5,000 to 20,000 vacancies, citing the growing frustration among unemployed youth across Telangana.

According to a press release, KTR, in an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, wrote, "Dear Mr Revanth Reddy, Through this open letter, I wish to bring to your attention the demands and hardships of Police Constable and Sub-Inspector (SI) aspirants, as well as the injustice being faced by unemployed youth in Telangana."

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Aspirants' Plight and Government's Responsibility

Emphasising the struggle of these candidates, the BRS leader noted, "The majority of candidates preparing for Police Constable and SI recruitment come from poor and middle-class families in rural areas. They stay away from their parents for years, living in hostels and paying guest accommodations in Hyderabad while working tirelessly day and night to prepare for these competitive examinations. It is the responsibility of the state government to ensure justice for these young aspirants and not shatter their hopes."

Discrepancy in Vacancy Numbers

Challenging the government's approach, he added, "Water, Funds, and Jobs" was the slogan of the Telangana movement. In such a situation, it is unacceptable for the government to ignore the demands of unemployed police aspirants who have been demanding an increase in vacancies. Announcing recruitment for only 5,000 police posts is not sufficient and cannot be treated as fulfilling the government's responsibility."

Highlighting the discrepancy between current vacancies and the government's announcement, KTR wrote, "Information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act has revealed that around 17,000 police posts are vacant in Telangana. You yourself have repeatedly stated that 12,000 vacancies exist and assured that they would be filled. Against this backdrop, announcing recruitment for only 5,000 posts has pushed nearly 1.5 million police job aspirants into disappointment. As a result, unemployed youth have been forced to stage daily protests in areas such as Dilsukhnagar."

BRS Government's Recruitment Record

The letter further stated, "During the BRS government's tenure, we filled nearly 47,000 police jobs in three phases. Recruitment notifications were issued for, 2016: 9,281 Constable posts and 539 SI posts. 2018: 18,428 Constable posts and 1,271 SI posts and 2022: 16,614 Constable posts and 554 SI posts."

"Overall, under the leadership of K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), notifications were issued for 2.32 lakh government jobs, and more than 1.60 lakh appointments were completed. We also secured 95% local reservation, benefiting unemployed youth across Telangana," KTR wrote.

Allegations of Unfulfilled Promises

He further said, "Before the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress party made several promises under its Youth Declaration. It assured that 2 lakh government jobs would be filled within the first year of coming to power, promised to release an annual job calendar, and pledged to provide ₹4,000 monthly unemployment allowance to unemployed youth. However, all these promises have remained unfulfilled. Even after completing two and a half years in office, the Congress government has filled only 17,000 new government jobs. Instead, it attempted to claim credit by distributing appointment letters for more than 50,000 recruitments that had already been completed during the BRS government's tenure."

Addressing the broader implications of these policies, the BRS leader stated, "As a result, unemployed youth across Telangana are deeply dissatisfied with the Congress government. It must immediately fulfil all the promises it made. The government should also fill all vacant posts across every department. In response to the demand of police recruitment aspirants, it should issue a notification for at least 20,000 police posts, ensuring justice for poor and middle-class youth. Otherwise, the BRS party will launch a large-scale movement in support of unemployed youth."

Specific Demands for Police Aspirants

Highlighting the gravity of the situation for aspirants, KTR wrote, "On behalf of unemployed police aspirants in Telangana, I would also like to place the following legitimate demands before you: Around 1.5 million unemployed youth across the state are preparing day and night for police recruitment. Limiting recruitment to only 5,000 posts would be a grave injustice. Therefore, the government should issue a notification for at least 20,000 vacancies."

Relaxation of Age Criteria

Regarding the necessity for policy changes, KTR stated that under the existing G.O. No. 87, the maximum age limit is 35 years for SI candidates and 32 years for Constable candidates. Since nearly four years have passed since the last police recruitment notification, lakhs of candidates have crossed or are about to cross the age limit. Therefore, the government should relax the age criteria by increasing the maximum age to 36 years for Constable applicants and 37 years for SI applicants.

KTR further wrote, "The physical tests for SI and Constable recruitment are almost identical. If a 35-year-old candidate is considered physically fit for an SI post, denying the same candidate an opportunity to compete for a Constable post is unfair. Therefore, the age limit for Constable recruitment should also be increased."

"Through this open letter, on behalf of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), I urge the government to immediately address the demands of Telangana's police recruitment aspirants and complete the recruitment process by issuing a notification for 20,000 police vacancies without delay," the letter read. (ANI)