Congress blunder! Party deletes Bharat Nyay Yatra promo featuring Atal's poem in Smriti Irani's voice (WATCH)

In a promotional video for the yatra, Congress inadvertently used a poem by late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, voiced by Union Minister Smriti Irani. Shared by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the video was swiftly deleted after the mistake was widely circulated on social medi

In a bid to regain political ground after the recent electoral setbacks, the Congress party announced its 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' on the lines of its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in 2023. However, the party found itself in an embarrassing situation even before the commencement of the journey. In the promotional video for 'Bharat Nyaya Yatra,' Congress used a poem by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and to make matters worse, it was voiced by Union Minister Smriti Irani. The party, realizing the blunder only after the video was being shared widely on social media, had to delete it.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, attempting to promote the Bharat Nyay Yatra, shared the video on Instagram. The poem in the video, however, was attributed to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and had been recited by Smriti Irani during a 2016 Lok Sabha speech.

The video, featuring graphics of a child asking about goosebumps and Smriti Irani's voiceover, played the poem expressing love for India. The blunder triggered mockery of the Congress party on social media.

The Congress party, apparently unaware of the poem's origin, faced criticism for the oversight. Once the mistake was recognized, the video was promptly removed. It is worth noting that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, undertaken by Rahul Gandhi earlier, aimed to connect with the public, but the recent assembly election results indicated a contrary outcome. The Congress suffering significant defeats in the areas associated with the yatra.