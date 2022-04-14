Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi inaugurates ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’, buys first visitor ticket

    The Sangrahalaya is an inclusive initiative led by PM Modi that aims to educate and inspire the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all Indian Prime Ministers, according to a press release from the PMO.

    PM Modi inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi on Thursday. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will honour all Indian Prime Ministers' contributions. PM Modi was also the first individual to purchase a museum ticket. He has previously purchased Metro tickets to travel to several destinations. He has always paid payments electronically.

    The "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" ticket costs Rs 100 if purchased online and Rs 110 if purchased offline for Indians, and Rs 750 for visitors. Children between the ages of 5 and 12 will receive a 50% discount on tickets purchased both online and in person. Lok Kalyan Marg on the yellow line is the closest Metro station to "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya." College and high school students will receive a 25% discount on school and college bookings.

    "

    Also Read | Exclusive: Inside the museum that honours Indian Prime Ministers

    The museum's architecture is inspired by the tale of emerging India, formed and moulded by the hands of its leaders, sustainable and energy-saving measures are included into the design. During the duration of the project, no trees were felled or moved. The Sangrahalaya's logo depicts the hands of the people of India clutching the Dharma Chakra, which represents the nation and democracy.

    According to the release, holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerised kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations, and other technologies enable exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging.

