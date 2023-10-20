PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, flags off 'Namo Bharat' (WATCH)

With a design speed of 180 kilometers per hour, the RRTS will offer high-speed intercity commuter trains at intervals of just 15 minutes, with the flexibility to increase the frequency to as little as every 5 minutes as required.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 20) marked a significant milestone as he inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at the Sahibabad RapidX Station. During this event, PM Modi flagged off the RapidX train, connecting Sahibabad to the Duhai Depot, symbolizing the commencement of the Regional Rapid Transit System in India. Furthermore, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently announced that the RRTS trains would be referred to as 'Namo Bharat'.

The much-anticipated priority corridor of the RRTS project, which resonates with the aspirations of millions, is now ready to be set in motion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated this significant infrastructure development to the nation on October 20. The Regional Rapid Transit System in India will bear the name 'Namo Bharat,' as affirmed by Minister Puri in a social media announcement.

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, who graced the launch event, expressed his privilege at being present, emphasizing the excellence of this project. This fast and efficient shuttle train, operating under the NCRTC from Meerut to Delhi, attains speeds of up to 160 km/hr and is managed by the renowned German rail company, Deutsche Bahn.

The ambitious RRTS project envisions as many as eight corridors for development in the National Capital Region (NCR). Out of these, three corridors have received prioritization for implementation in Phase I. This includes the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar Corridor, and the Delhi-Panipat Corridor.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, with a project cost exceeding Rs 30,000 crore, will substantially reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour, traversing the urban centers of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar.

The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was originally laid by PM Modi on March 8, 2019.